AFC Notes: Bills, Broncos, Chargers

Bills

When asked if the Bills would consider high-profile free-agent signings this offseason similarly to the Rams last year, GM Brandon Beane responded that they must use good judgment in transactions but will always consider the “right opportunity” for their team.

“We don’t just try and do something that’s short-sighted that can hurt us down the road,” Beane said, via Matt Parrino of NYUp.com. “But yes, if there’s a right opportunity to add a good player and we can fit it in our cap and it makes sense, [we’d do it].”

Beane added that they must “be responsible” with contracts given Josh Allen‘s cap figure increases to $39.77 million in 2023.

“We have to be responsible here paying Josh Allen what we’re paying him. We can get really top-heavy fast if we’re not careful,” Beane said.

Beane reiterated that they must be cognizant of future years when dealing with contracts this offseason.

“All of a sudden you’re going into next year going, I don’t know if we have a chance this year because of the moves we made a year ago,” Beane said. “So I gotta keep an eye on this year but I also gotta keep an eye on the next two or three years and what that decision would mean if we were to give away a first, second, or third-round pick for a player who’s a proven player in the league.”

Broncos

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon thinks the team should do whatever it has to in order to get Aaron Rodgers from the Packers.

“With that type of guy, you’ve got to do whatever to get him,” Gordon told Colin Cowherd. “It would change a lot of things over there in Denver.”

Matt Lombardo says people inside the NFL have suggested the Steelers , Buccaneers , and Broncos Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. may be interested in acquiring 49ers QBthis offseason.

Chargers

Field Yates reports that the Chargers have hired former Saints OL coach Brendan Nugent to the same role.

to the same role. Los Angeles has also hired Chris Gould, the brother of 49ers K Robbie Gould, as assistant special teams coach and Mike Hiestand as an offensive assistant.