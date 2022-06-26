AFC Notes: Bills, Broncos, Ravens

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen expressed his support for OC Ken Dorsey, adding that the team hasn’t missed a step offensively and he’s looking forward to continuing his development under a new offensive coordinator.

“Doesn’t feel like we’ve missed a step. You know, obviously, it’s going to be different, it’s a different voice in the headset, it’s a different mind calling the plays. The verbiage is still the same, the protections are still the same. We’ve switched up a couple plays here and there with concepts and thought processes. But again, being able to call the same play and players know this play like the back of their hand, and it’s just our job to go out there and execute,” Allen said, via Bills Wire.

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett noted that G Netane Muti is doing a “really good job” in their offseason program and is quickly learning their system.

“[Muti]’s doing a really good job,” Hackett said, via BroncosWire. “He’s running off the ball and he’s a big, strong interior lineman. I love that he does some great celebrations, too, whenever we get touchdowns. Those have been showing up. He’s picked it up really well. He’s been a big surprise for us throughout this whole offseason and I’m excited to see him keep rolling.”

Hackett also called G Dalton Risner an “unbelievable surprise” this offseason after showing strong command of the outside zone and pass protection.

“He’s been another one who’s been an absolute unbelievable surprise,” Hackett said. “We brought this whole system into this organization, this outside zone world, and it hasn’t been that way [before]. He has really bought in and he’s doing a fine job running off the ball and [he’s] great in pass protection. He’s done a really good job and I’m really excited about where he’s at.”

Ravens

Ravens TE coach George Godsey has two fourth-round selections in Charlie Kolar out of Iowa State and Isaiah Likely out of Coastal Carolina in his room and has been impressed by what he has seen so far.

“Those guys have been in here for as many hours as they can be – learning, and they’re good listeners,” Godsey said, via RavensWire.com. “Not only with myself and the coaching staff but also with the other guys in the room. So, they take good notes, and they complement each other. They use each other to learn. It’s been impressive watching those two guys, too. They’ve been coached very well, to this point. And now, it’s just getting adjusted to pro ball and having the sense of urgency to get open in the passing game and get our hats on the right guys in the running game.”