AFC Notes: Bills, Chiefs, Ravens

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane said that their loss in the Divisional Round showed that they need improvements on the offensive and defensive lines.

“Up front we didn’t get it done on either side of the ball, and that starts with me,” Beane said, via ProFootballTalk.

Beane said they want to bring in as many quality players as possible and must work through their options in the 2023 NFL Draft and cap restrictions in free agency.

“If it was college, I’d love to get as many five stars as we can get,” Beane said. “It’s the cap, it’s the draft, we’ll have to work through that.”

Beane praised HC Sean McDermott for keeping the team composed following S Damar Hamlin‘s medical emergency.

“I thought Sean did a heck of a job this year,” Beane said. “As I told the team yesterday, this is my 25th season in the league, I don’t remember a team coming close to what got thrown this team’s way, and I thought Sean navigated that really well.”

Chiefs

The NFL fined Chiefs S Bryan Cook $5,906 for taunting after an interception last week. (Tom Pelissero)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh considers their offensive coordinator vacancy to be one of the most “sought-after” jobs in football.

“This is going to be a highly sought-after job; this is one of the top football coaching jobs in the world,” Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley. “Everybody’s going to want this job. We’ll get the best fit for what we’re trying to accomplish, and it’s going to be a highly qualified candidate.”

Harbaugh said they will continue putting emphasis on their running offense but wants to also have a “complementary passing game.”

“We’re going to always believe in running the ball, and we’ve done that really well over the last number of years,” Harbaugh said. “With that, you’ve got to have a complementary passing game. You’ve got to have a standalone passing game — with dropback passing — situational passing, third downs, especially long and in the red zone, and then you’ve got to have a play-action passing game that goes with whatever runs you run, whether it’s quarterback-driven runs or power runs or whatever, and they’ve got to fit your run game. So, those are the things that kind of play off of each other; it’s just a well-rounded, balanced offense.”

Harbaugh added that they want to address the receiving position this offseason.

“We were unique; we have a quarterback that can do everything — that’s pretty unusual,” Harbaugh said. “And we have to get that wide receiver room where we want it. That’ll be the last part of the personnel part.”