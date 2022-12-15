AFC Notes: Bills, Cole Beasley, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Cole Beasley said he spoke with GM Brandon Beane and HC Sean McDermott before re-signing with the team in order to clear up any lingering issues.

“The last two years were difficult on everybody,” Beasley said, via ESPN. “I don’t really want to go into all of the things we talked about, me and Brandon and Coach McDermott, but there needed to be some conversations there that we needed to have. I’m just happy that we all could that as men and talk about it and resolve issues.”

Beasley loves Buffalo’s fan base and has regrets for how he handled some of the situations during his previous tenure with the team.

“I loved the fan base here. There were some times last year where I would get some stuff from people and it would be a little frustrating just because, before it wasn’t like that,” Beasley said. “So, it was a change. Nobody’s perfect. I didn’t handle everything how I wanted to and a lot of that was a big reason I wanted to come back as well. It’s really the internet world because outside of that there was nothing negative for the most part.”

Beane said he believes Beasley is a good person and made sure expectations were clear on how he communicates publicly.

“We talked about some things on the fringes without getting into our conversation, but I think Cole deep down is a good person and whether you agree with his views or not, at the core, he’s a good person,” Beane said. “And even throughout his tenure here, even though everything wasn’t perfect, he was never a malicious person, anything like that. It was just his way of communicating, and, so, we got on the same page of what we would want it to be with him here and…he saw it the same way.”

Beane didn’t eliminate the possibility of signing WR Odell Beckham, Jr., but pointed out that the team’s timeline was in need of players that can contribute immediately.

“It doesn’t mean that we will or wouldn’t do it,” Beane said. “I think right now his timeline has moved back a little bit and making sure that he’s truly ready to roll, and so right now, we’re just kind of focused on the guys we got but wouldn’t rule out if it made sense further down the road.”

Jets QB Zach Wilson still hopes to play this season but noted the decision is not up to him. He was also asked if he still has a future with the team: “Yeah, I definitely believe in myself. Of course I have all the confidence in the world — I think that’s how it should be — but you gotta be able to prove that.” (Rich Cimini)

still hopes to play this season but noted the decision is not up to him. He was also asked if he still has a future with the team: “Yeah, I definitely believe in myself. Of course I have all the confidence in the world — I think that’s how it should be — but you gotta be able to prove that.” (Rich Cimini) Jets HC Robert Saleh believes that QB Mike White will play this week. (Brian Costello)

believes that QB will play this week. (Brian Costello) Costello reports that Wilson will be the No. 2 quarterback this week should White be unable to play.

The Jets brought in DT Bruce Hector for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

for a workout on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson) Jets QB Mike White (rib) is confident that he’ll be ready to start Week 15’s game and has been dealing with “general soreness” following their previous game. (Andy Vasquez)

Patriots OLB Matthew Judon has high praise for OLB Josh Uche who is having a breakout season in New England.

“I told y’all I wasn’t the best pass rusher,” Judon said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “And our best pass rusher is emerging. People are going to have to block him. If they don’t and they chip my side and they worry about me, Uche will do that every week. I just love the way he’s playing with confidence and poise. This is the most he’s played since he’s been in the NFL, so it’s taking a toll on him, but he’s going out there and he’s having a lot of success.”