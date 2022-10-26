AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Elijah Moore, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said the coaches do not want to see him lowering his shoulder on runs anymore as he did against the Steelers. (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Dolphins DE Emmanuel Ogbah is hoping to return from injury this week, with HC Mike McDaniel saying: "Hoping we're going to get him back on the field here soon. Optimistic about Sunday." (Adam Beasley)

Jets HC Robert Saleh on if WR Elijah Moore still wants to be traded: “I don’t know. I didn’t ask him.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Saleh on the current situation with Moore: "He's been fine. Is there frustration? There probably still is. But he's not quitting on anybody. He's not dogging it … he just wants to contribute." (Rosenblatt)

Saleh also commented on Moore taking time away from the team: “He works his butt off. He plays his butt off. Last week happened. But I don’t think it’s going to change his approach. He just wants to contribute. Maybe he has some fresh legs.” (Rosenblatt)

The two have had discussions about his role in the offense, with Saleh saying: “He’s good. We’re all good. We’ll see if we can get him the ball and make a few plays.” (Rosenblatt)

Patriots fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe commented on his play against the Bears on Monday night.

“Just got to get better,” Zappe said, via NFL.com. “Can’t fall off as I did. I’ve got to make some throws. I’ve got to make better decisions on certain things. That’s the good thing about having another week. Get back at it tomorrow. Watch the film tomorrow. Get ready for next week.”

Patriots QB Mac Jones is ready to be supportive regardless of if he is named the starter going forward or not.

“I guess when Sunday comes, we’ll know,” Jones said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I’ve been in this situation before, and I’m just going to try to help the team. Whatever my role is, I’ll be ready, and I’ll give it 100 percent.”

Jones wouldn’t comment on the current status of his health.

“I don’t really do the whole percentage thing. You are either able to play or not. In the NFL, you don’t get any credit for playing hurt or not, and there are no excuses,” Jones said. “So I felt like I was good to go. With time, it will get better. I’ve just got to play better.”

PFF’s Doug Kyed reports Patriots C David Andrews is in the league’s concussion protocol after the blindside block by Bears DT Mike Pennel in Monday’s game which got him ejected.