AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jakobi Meyers, Patriots

Bills

Daniel Jeremiah sees Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Boston College WR Zay Flowers as two wide receiver fits for the Bills with the No. 27 overall. Jeremiah also sees Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence being a potential candidate late in Round 1 to shore up their offensive line.

“Smith-Njigba would probably be one that I would think would be a nice complement there,” Jeremiah said. “If you’re looking for somebody who can do some of that in the middle of the field, he gives you that. Gabe (Davis) can play more over the top and (Stefon) Diggs kind of does everything. That would be one I would think would be a really good fit there as a really good player. I love Zay Flowers. I know he’s not the biggest guy in the world at a little over 5-9, 182 pounds, but he’s a clone of T.Y. Hilton.”

Dolphins

Jim Ayello of The Athletic lists Dolphins CB Byron Jones as an obvious cap cut following his recent tweets detailing his career injuries.

Doing so would save the team $13.6 million if he's designated as June-1st release.

Patriots

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum believes that Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers will have a strong market this offseason and may land somewhere else other than New England.

“Anything before last season for me is highly irrelevant if I was representing Jakobi Meyers because the market has changed discernably,” Tannenbaum told Mike Reiss of ESPN. “There’s a greater emphasis on passing, and receivers’ value has never been higher.”

Patriots S Devin McCourty believes that Meyers, along with S Kyle Dugger, is going to be expected to step into leadership roles next season for the team.

“They’ve grown from where they started to where they are now; for both of them, it’s not their nature to be talkative,” McCourty said. “But I think they’ll look around and say ‘I have to fill a role like Deatrich Wise is filling now, and then Wise will take a step up and Ja’Whaun Bentley will be a more outspoken leader.”

