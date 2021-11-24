AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

The Dolphins have a handful of pending free agents who are playing well enough to justify new deals, including DE Emmanuel Ogbah, TE Mike Gesicki, WR Mack Hollins and TE Durham Smythe. Hollins’ deal should be easy enough as a core special teamer, while the others present some challenges. Miami drafted Hunter Long in the third round this past year, which seems to suggest there might not be room for Smythe. Gesicki is spending his time caping for Miami to bring back his teammate, though.

“He has a new career-high [in receiving yardage] so I’m going to wear his jersey in my press conference today and start the initiative to get him paid here by the Miami Dolphins,” Gesicki said via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I figured I’d… start his campaign to be a Miami Dolphin next year and moving forward. So [general manager] Chris [Grier] if you’re listening, this is my campaign for Durham.”