AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
Bills HC Sean McDermott said he hopes OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier get serious head coach looks this year.
“I would welcome those opportunities for those men,” McDermott said, via BuffaloBills.com. “They’ve done a phenomenal job for us here in Buffalo. I would give them my highest recommendations. I want nothing but the best for those guys.”
Frazier, however, said he is still focused on this year’s Bills team.
“I think you have to move on and really focus on the now,” Frazier said. “So if an opportunity were to present itself, you want to assess it and just make a good decision, but you really don’t want things that have happened in the past to hold you back in the future. You’ve really got to move forward and just want to assess each situation, but for me, as you mentioned, the focus is on what we’ve got to get done here in this ball game against Atlanta, which is huge for what we’re trying to accomplish as a team.”
- Bills DT Star Lotulelei returned to the team after a two-week absence for personal reasons. (Chris Brown)
Dolphins
- PFF’s Doug Kyed writes that though the Dolphins were widely expected to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson before the deadline, their seven-game win streak with QB Tua Tagovailoa since then has added a wrinkle to the situation. A league source told Kyed: “They’ve won seven straight. Can’t be all bad.”
- Tagovailoa hasn’t been exceptional but he’s also been better than some expectations given the supporting cast struggles Miami has been dealing with on offense. Still, other league sources told Kyed Watson offers too much upside compared to Tagovailoa to pass on: “They know they can’t throw it with him.”
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh returned to the team after clearing the COVID-19 protocols. (Brian Costello)
- Saleh gave Jets WR Jamison Crowder (calf) and second-round WR Elijah Moore (quad, COVID-19) about 50-50 shots of returning to play this week. (Connor Hughes)
- Jets RT Morgan Moses said he’d be interested in returning to New York but a lot of that is out of his control. (DJ Bien-Aime)
- The Jets worked out TE Jerell Adams and Joshua Perkins on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
