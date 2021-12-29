AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills HC Sean McDermott said he hopes OC Brian Daboll and DC Leslie Frazier get serious head coach looks this year.

“I would welcome those opportunities for those men,” McDermott said, via BuffaloBills.com. “They’ve done a phenomenal job for us here in Buffalo. I would give them my highest recommendations. I want nothing but the best for those guys.”

Frazier, however, said he is still focused on this year’s Bills team.