AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Aaron Rodgers

Bills

Bills WR Cole Beasley said HC Brian Daboll reinvented his love for the game.

“Dabes was a big part of making football fun for me again when I got to Buffalo,’’ Beasley said, via New York Post. “Dallas kind of grinded on me a little bit, and when I got to Buffalo, I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got one or two years left.’ But in Buffalo playing for Daboll, it kind of brought the love of the game back for me.’’

Beasley added that he wasn’t promised playing time or a specific role prior to signing with the Giants.

“He didn’t tell me what my role was going to be,’’ Beasley said. “There were no promises made. You’re going to have to earn everything you get, and I respect that.’’

Beasley admitted that he retired briefly after his stint in Tampa Bay because WR Chris Godwin came back earlier than expected, and he didn’t want to be in that situation.

“I didn’t want to retire to begin with,’’ Beasley said. “I was in a situation in Tampa that I didn’t want to me in. I wanted to keep playing last year. When I went to Tampa, I thought the situation would be a little different than it was — I thought [Chris] Godwin was going to be out a little longer [after his Week 1 hamstring injury], and he literally came back the week after I signed there. That threw a wrench into the things, and I retired because I wanted to get out of there, not because I wanted to retire. Last year didn’t happen like I wanted it to. It was kind of like 50 plays in practice and three in the game. I was like, ‘If that’s what it is, then I’ll retire.’ ”

Dolphins

Dolphins worked out CBs D.J. Daniel. (Aaron Wilson)

The Miami Dolphins worked out DE Wyatt Ray and CB Mark Gilbert this week. Gilbert later signed to the roster. (Aaron Wilson)

and CB this week. Gilbert later signed to the roster. (Aaron Wilson) Dolphins CB Eli Apple‘s one-year deal is worth $1.59 million and includes a $250,000 signing bonus, $1.165 million base salary with $250,000 of that guaranteed, and up to $185,000 in per game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap)

Jets

Aaron Rodgers says he views the situation with the Jets as a “few years partnership” even though he admitted he was leaning heavily towards retiring this offseason.

“This is going to be a few-years partnership,” Rodgers said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I want to play a few more years, and it’ll be five after that. Who knows what’s going to happen in eight or nine years? That’s a long way off.”

Rodgers also said, “I’m taking it one year at a time. Yeah, I’d love to play as long as I can, as long as it’s fun, as long as my body feels good, as long as they want me.”

Rodgers mentioned that part of his thinking with taking less money from the Jets was to keep some cap room open for potential additions down the line.

“It’s about guys at the end of camp we could bring in,” Rodgers said. “There’s obviously more trades now that we see across the league — bigger names at the deadline than maybe my first couple of years in the league.”