AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said the 41-15 loss to the Colts in Week 11 was one of his team’s worst defensive performances of the season: “I really feel like maybe this game and a little bit of the Titans game were probably our worst two defensively this season were maybe we got pushed around a little bit…You have to make adjustments…based on where you’re at and where you need to fix things.” (Alaina Getzenberg)

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa likes the increased tempo the offense has run recently.

“I think the thing I like about going fast-paced offense, tempo offense, is it forces the defense to communicate,” Tagovailoa said, via Palm Beach Post. “The linebackers, to the back end the d-line, what front they want to be in. And then when do you kind of get things going, those guys up front get a little tired.”

Tagovailoa has only started 15 games to date since entering the draft from Alabama. He says there’s a steep difference in the amount of information that needs to be processed from the college to the pro game.

“The amount of information that you need to know weekly is always different,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s not the same things you’re taking into the game. It’s always dependent on what the defense runs. And what kind of (defensive) coordinator it is. So it’s different. At Alabama, you just knew where the guys lined up and you just go out there and play. Whereas in the NFL you have to know what everyone is doing, the protection, where you’re hot, we can go on forever about that.“

Jets

Jets second-round WR Elijah Moore is gaining not only the respect of his teammates but from his opponents as well. He’s got five touchdowns in the past five games and set a new career-high with 141 receiving yards on sunday.

“He’s going to be special in this league,” Dolphins CB Xavien Howard said, via NJ.com. “He’s a smaller guy, quick guy. He made some tough catches out there and I respect his game.”

As Moore continues to get reps and gets acclimated to the speed of the NFL game, his confidence level continues to grow with it.

“The more games I get, the more comfortable I feel like I’m getting. I don’t feel like a rookie,” Moore said. “It’s coming down to a time where we just have to execute. It’s not too much to think about. All we’ve got to do is play.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh seems to agree with Moore’s sentiment.

“Elijah has been getting better every week. I’m really pumped for him. He’s starting to get into a rhythm,” Saleh said. “He had the explosive play which we all know that he is capable of. He’s stacking up days. He’s only going to get better. He’s going to be a special kid.”

Saleh said he will decide whether first-round QB Zach Wilson plays this week against Houston on Wednesday. (Brian Costello)

Patriots ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes the Patriots rotated RBs Damien Harris and fourth-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson by alternating series on Thursday night, showing that the backfield has evolved into a 1A and 1B committee.

and fourth-round rookie by alternating series on Thursday night, showing that the backfield has evolved into a 1A and 1B committee. Patriots HC Bill Belichick praised S Adrian Phillips : “One of our best players. One of our most versatile players. And he almost always does the right thing … kind of a lot like [Patrick] Chung.” (Mike Reiss)

praised S : “One of our best players. One of our most versatile players. And he almost always does the right thing … kind of a lot like [Patrick] Chung.” (Mike Reiss) Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo is excited to be on a list of future head coaches: “Definitely an honor. Definitely aspire to be a head coach in this league.” (Phil Perry)