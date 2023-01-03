AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Robert Saleh

Bills

Bills S Jordan Poyer has been playing this season with a torn lateral meniscus. (Adam Schefter)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said QB Teddy Bridgewater has a pinky injury and is day to day: “Pinky injury. It’s dislocated. We’ll see as the swelling goes down during the week where he’s at. He thought he possibly could go back into the game. Wednesday I should have more information on that.” (Barry Jackson)

McDaniel added that the team is in discussions about potentially adding another quarterback to the roster with seventh-round QB Skylar Thompson the only healthy option right now: "Realistically, we have to have both of our existing quarterbacks (Skylar and Teddy), both of those guys have to be ready to play regardless. We can't just have one healthy QB." (Adam Beasley)

McDaniel on QB Tua Tagovailoa potentially playing again: "I have not idea about any sort of when, if, why or how." (Beasley)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said he’s sticking with OC Mike LaFleur, citing how 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan could’ve fired him after the team’s disappointing 2018 season with him as the defensive coordinator.

“I’ve been in (Mike) LaFleur’s shoes,” Saleh said, via ESPN. “It would’ve been very easy for Kyle (Shanahan) to fire me, very easy to say, ‘You know what? We went 4-12, you’re the scapegoat, get the heck out of the building.’ But to his credit, we sat down…he committed to me, and the rest is history.”

Jets C Connor McGovern was vocal in his support for LaFleur, adding that the team’s struggles offensively weren’t on him alone, but was a full team result.

“There were stretches where we had one of the more prolific offenses in the league for a couple of games in a row, here and there,” McGovern said. “It’s just a consistency thing. It’s not just on LaFleur, it’s not just on the players. It’s the entire New York Jets not being consistent.”

Saleh reiterated that the team will express patience with its personnel, including QB Zach Wilson, and noted how a number of former Jets players are having success elsewhere, including Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

“If there’s a franchise that should recognize, ‘Maybe we should give these young men a little bit of time,’ it’s this organization,” Saleh said.

Saleh said QB Mike White is dealing with general soreness but expects him to play on Sunday. (Brian Costello)