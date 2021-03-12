AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

were surprised to see Milano not hit the market, adding that he emphasized the importance of the team’s culture and their readiness to take the next step.

The Dolphins previously came up as a team in the mix for Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Head coach Brian Flores addressed speculation around their quarterback position and said that he is “excited to work with” Tua Tagovailoa as he enters his second year in the league.

Flores mentioned that he’s regularly meeting with Tagovailoa and reiterated his confidence in the young quarterback.

“My reaction is I’m excited to work with Tua,” Flores said, via Nick Shook of Around the NFL . “I think I just mentioned that after the last question. That’s where my interests are, that’s where my excitement is. Again like I said, he’s a talented player. We, here, believe in developing players at all positions and I think with an offseason, with OTAs, with more reps, more repetitions, like any player, I think they develop and get better.”

“I think he feels the same way. Look, Tua and I had lunch yesterday. We talk about his family, and I think a lot of that development is about building relationships. He’s doing well, he’s confident, I’m confident in him, and I’m looking forward to this offseason.”

When asked about where things stand with free-agent QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Flores said they’d love to “have him back” but his possible cap figure could prevent them from re-signing the veteran.

“We have a lot of respect and admiration for him…he embodies all the characteristics we’re looking for. Honestly, we’d love to have him back,” said Flores, via Michael Giardi.

At No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Flores said they will explore many different possibilities of what they can do with the pick.

“Anytime you pick 3rd overall, there are a number of ways you can go…obviously having that type of pick, there are a lot of avenues we could go. We’ll explore those also,” said Flores, via Giardi.

