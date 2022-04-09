AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs said that he was working “behind the scenes” to bring Von Miller to Buffalo since he was with the Denver Broncos.

“It was crazy because I’ve been working behind the scenes on that for a little while now,” Diggs said. “I was actually working on it before he went to L.A. because I felt like he would have been a nice piece for us to have pushing going into playoffs. I guess Denver was trying to deal him at the time. I was like, ‘He might be that push that we need,’ so I started working on it a little bit lightly, but I still had to focus on the season,” said Diggs, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News.

Diggs mentioned that he began recruiting Miller once again after the 2021 season.

“We started having conversations after the season,” Diggs said. “He was like, he was serious about it. I was like, ‘How serious are you?’ Because I had bumped into him in L.A., and I was like, ‘Well, you know what we’ve got going on here. What you see is what you get. You know what kind of team is this.’ I felt like he would be the right piece. He fit right in. Him signing with us, I feel like he’ll definitely help our team.”

Dolphins

Barry Jackson reports that the Dolphins are bringing in Georgie RB James Cook for a meeting and workout on Friday.

Patriots

Jordan Schultz reports that Washington Trent McDuffie visited the CBvisited the Patriots , who hold the No. 21 pick in the draft.