AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Bills HC Sean McDermott says it will be a stretch for LB Tremaine Edmunds and DE A.J. Epenesa to play on Thanksgiving against the Lions. (Joe Buscaglia)

McDermott on QB Josh Allen's slow start against the Browns: "Everyone expects Josh to be Superman, every game, all the time, and every throw. And I just love the fact that A. he's human, and B. that he was able to work himself through that. I mean, I think that says way more about him than probably most people give him credit for, in terms of his performance yesterday, and I'm super proud of him for it." (Alaina Getzenberg)

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson believes Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell will be a popular name in the coaching carousel this coming offseason due to his previous experience, as well as his success with Miami and QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is hopeful for the return of CB Byron Jones and added that CB Keion Crossen is also working his way back from a shoulder injury. (Joe Schad)

SNY’s Connor Hughes reports sources inside the Jets locker room took issue with the way QB Zach Wilson was walking around “like he isn’t the problem” after completing just 9 of 22 passes for 77 yards on Sunday. Wilson had a lack of accountability in post-game interviews as well, responding, “No,” when asked if he felt like he and the offense let the defense down.

“I think you have to take into account it’s windy as hell out there, too, guys,” Wilson said. “We’re all close. We’re all talking and communicating. There’s stuff that I want the receivers to do differently and I guess get frustrated as well. Then there’s stuff that I missed a throw high there and they’re frustrated as well. It goes both ways. This isn’t anyone pointing fingers here. This is everybody taking accountability here and everyone’s trying to get better.”

Jets DE Carl Lawson was asked about Wilson not taking accountability and : “I think we all gotta show accountability for everything. If they don’t score, we win. I know Zach feels like he has to go out there and work get better.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Lawson on Wilson's comments after the game: "When I read it I was thinking like, man, how do we go about getting better as a team." (Rosenblatt)

Patriots HC Bill Belichick spoke after the team’s close win over the Jets on Sunday and said the offense needs to be more effective.

“Yeah, we’ll take a look at the film here and see, but we moved the ball,” Belichick said, via Pro Football Talk. “We had some good plays but not enough and not enough consistency, and we weren’t able to get the ball in the end zone or get the ball close enough often enough for what our opportunities were. Had too many negative plays, holding penalties, and sacks, and that was a combination of things. We’ve got to do a better job.”