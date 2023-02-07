AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Aaron Rodgers, Patriots

Bills

The conditional draft pick the Bills traded to the Colts for RB Nyheim Hines will be Buffalo’s fifth-round pick. (Sal Capaccio)

Jets

According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, multiple sources believe the Packers are going to do whatever QB Aaron Rodgers wants to do this offseason. If he wants a trade, the team will accommodate him, but if he wants to come back, they’ll welcome him. Hughes mentions there are people within the Packers building who are operating as if Rodgers will be back in 2023.

If Rodgers becomes available, Hughes says the Jets will be racing to be first in line to try and trade for the veteran. But the catch will be if Rodgers is as excited about coming to New York.

Hughes points out Rodgers is aware of the potential hot seat GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh are on heading into 2023, as well as the general sense around the NFL that owner Woody Johnson is getting personally involved in the team again.

If the Jets can't land Rodgers for whatever reason, Hughes notes the next best option could be Raiders QB Derek Carr . However, some people Hughes talked to at the Senior Bowl questioned whether Carr could survive the scrutiny in New York and pointed out his 0-7 record in cold weather games. Others weren't as concerned.

. However, some people Hughes talked to at the Senior Bowl questioned whether Carr could survive the scrutiny in New York and pointed out his 0-7 record in cold weather games. Others weren’t as concerned. The Jets could also be interested in 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo but Hughes points out his injury history would likely necessitate the Jets spending on a premium backup as well, otherwise, they’d be one snap away from relying on QB Zach Wilson again.

Patriots

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones continues to tell reporters that he hopes to re-sign with New England this offseason.

“I would hope so. I would hope so,” Jones said, via NBC Sports Boston. “That’s where I’ve spent my career. It’s what I know. It’s what I love. I mean, New England is home for me in that aspect. We’ll see. We’ll see how free agency turns out . . . and we’ll take it from there.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Oregon OL coach Adrian Klemm is expected to leave for the same position with the Patriots and will receive a pay raise in the process.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Patriots HC Bill Belichick spent so much time with the special teams unit at the Shrine Bowl that the director of the game commented he looked like an assistant special teams coach. Reiss mentions Michigan K Jake Moody as someone to watch, as the Patriots could be looking for a new kicker.

spent so much time with the special teams unit at the Shrine Bowl that the director of the game commented he looked like an assistant special teams coach. Reiss mentions Michigan K as someone to watch, as the Patriots could be looking for a new kicker. Oklahoma P Michael Turk was the punter on the West team which was coached by Patriots staff members.