AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills QB Josh Allen said that they aren’t alarmed about losing two games in a row and must “make smarter decisions.”

“Let’s go about our business. We don’t have to make this a bigger deal than what it is,” Allen said, via ESPN. “We want to win every single game. When we step out on the field, I think it’s our goal, I think it’s everybody’s goal, to win that game. Find a way to do it. Obviously, we haven’t done that in the last couple of weeks… It’s not like we’re not a bad team. We’ve been hurting ourselves a lot. If we can make smarter decisions, if we can play situational football and complementary football, that’s all we gotta do.”

Jets

Jets OC Mike LaFleur made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45.

made NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero‘s annual list of first-time head coaching candidates under the age of 45. Jets WR Elijah Moore is embracing his switch to the slot position and reiterated that all he wants is the team to win: “I feel good about it. I’m attacking it. It’s another opportunity, another way to show my talents. All I want to do is win.” (Rich Cimini)

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones said he’s focusing on making sure his mechanics are on point, in addition to developing his strength and nutrition.

“I think a lot of us are working on different things every day, and the bye week’s a great time to do that,” Jones said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “So for me, just making sure my feet and eyes are in the right place and continue to go through my reads and continue to improve in the weight room, nutrition, all that stuff. It’s a full audit of yourself, I guess you could call it. Kind of look at yourself and see what you can do better.”

Jones said their Week 10 bye helped his recovery from an ankle injury and he also worked on his footwork and timing during the week off.

“I think a lot of things are personal to me and things that I want to keep to myself, but a lot of things that I can improve,” said Jones. “Footwork, timing, eyes. I’m trying to improve that every week regardless, (but) definitely putting extra emphasis on it and trying to match up everything. I felt good about the progress we made. Just got to apply it on Sunday.”

Jones added that they must score more often, limit turnovers, and prevent negative plays.

“At the end of the day, we know what we want to do,” Jones said. “We need to score more points and eliminate the turnovers and negative plays. That’s kind of where we’re at. From there, we just grow together — coaches, players, everybody. I feel like we have good effort and energy and all that stuff, so we’re kind of controlling those things, and the results are going to come here soon.”