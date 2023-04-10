AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Jordan Schultz reports that South Carolina DL Zacch Pickens is visiting with the Bills.
- Schultz also reports that Alabama S Jordan Battle is visiting the Bills.
- The Bills met with Purdue TE Payne Durham on campus earlier this offseason. (Ryan Talbot)
Jets
Two anonymous executives spoke to Mike Sando of The Athletic about what the arrival of QB Aaron Rodgers means for the Jets.
“Rodgers is not as good as he was, but he will bring life to that place,” one executive said. “The first year, the honeymoon year, is going to be fine. It won’t blow up the first year. It will be better. There will be a freshness, which will go a long way. They have some pretty good skill guys.”
“If they don’t trade for him this year and they went with Zach Wilson or Jimmy Garoppolo and did not make the playoffs, what happens to the GM and the head coach?” another executive asked Sando. “They are getting a Tier 1 quarterback, and they are saving their jobs as a result of it, even though they have done moderately well in drafting and even the trade they made for Jamal Adams. They’ve done some good things. Zach Wilson and Mekhi Becton are the big misses.”
- Connor Hughes reports that Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. called the Jets and gave them a chance to match Baltimore’s offer, yet they declined as they never wanted to pay that much for him. Hughes also reports that the Giants were interested yet the price was too high for them as well.
- Per Tom Pelissero, LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse is visiting the Jets today prior to visiting the Colts and Vikings.
Patriots
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff notes the Patriots will have to decide which side to play OT Trent Brown on in 2023. Normally teams put their best tackle on the left side, but Brown struggled there in 2022 and has historically been best on the right side. Veteran OT Riley Reiff has played both sides and should start opposite Brown, wherever that ends up being.
- Graff expects the Patriots to add another receiver at some point, including potentially Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins if they can wait out the trade market and get him for cheap.
- He also notes cornerback is a need, as the Patriots don’t have a ton behind the trio of Jones’ who are projected to start: Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, and Jack Jones.
- Graff mentions the Patriots should start thinking about extensions for players like OLB Josh Uche, S Kyle Dugger, and G Michael Onwenu this summer as they enter contract years. Uche in particular will be more expensive the longer they wait.
