AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

“Rodgers is not as good as he was, but he will bring life to that place,” one executive said. “The first year, the honeymoon year, is going to be fine. It won’t blow up the first year. It will be better. There will be a freshness, which will go a long way. They have some pretty good skill guys.”

“If they don’t trade for him this year and they went with Zach Wilson or Jimmy Garoppolo and did not make the playoffs, what happens to the GM and the head coach?” another executive asked Sando. “They are getting a Tier 1 quarterback, and they are saving their jobs as a result of it, even though they have done moderately well in drafting and even the trade they made for Jamal Adams. They’ve done some good things. Zach Wilson and Mekhi Becton are the big misses.”

Connor Hughes reports that Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. called the Jets and gave them a chance to match Baltimore’s offer, yet they declined as they never wanted to pay that much for him. Hughes also reports that the Giants were interested yet the price was too high for them as well.

Per Tom Pelissero, LSU DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse is visiting the Jets today prior to visiting the Colts and Vikings.

Patriots