AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

On paper, the Bills should have demolished the Chargers, who were playing in their first game after firing HC Brandon Staley. It took a last-minute field goal for Buffalo to get the win, which in the end is the most important thing as Buffalo tries to claw back into the playoffs.

“It’s tough because when you’re playing a team with nothing to lose, that’s a dangerous team. That was a dangerous team we played today We gutted it out and we found a way,” Allen said via Pro Football Talk. “It’s the NFL. These are the highest-level professional athletes in the world we’re playing. It’s not easy to win. It’s not easy to win by a lot. . . . This is our playoffs. It didn’t matter how we get them done, just get them done.”

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini expects the Jets to continue to pursue familiar faces for QB Aaron Rodgers this offseason, with a potential trade for WR Davante Adams the headliner.

He adds the Jets could pursue Packers LT David Bakhtiari if he's released by Green Bay this offseason, as expected. But he points out Bakhtiari's injury history makes him a risky investment.

Other players to monitor include Packers RB Aaron Jones, Bears TE Robert Tonyan and Packers G Jon Runyan.

Cimini mentions Bears OC Luke Getsy and Panthers OL coach James Campen could become available this offseason, and both are coaches Rodgers has spoken highly of in the past.

Patriots

Patriots OL Michael Onwenu is one of New England’s best pending free agents and someone it would make a lot of sense to re-sign even with the uncertainty about who will be making those decisions going forward. But Onwenu says everything has been quiet on that front between him and the team.

“From my agents, they said there haven’t really been much talks,” Onwenu said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “There has been communication, but there haven’t been any offers or any contracts that were sent. It’s kind of just a waiting game to see how it goes.”

Patriots S Kyle Dugger is in a similar position, also in the final year of his rookie contract.

“I really haven’t thought a lot about it. I won’t know until the end of the season,” Dugger said. “Right now I’m trying to focus on where my feet are and trying to get the most out of where I am right now. It’s very important to make sure I worry about the on-field, and hopefully if you do your job, the off-field stuff will take care of itself.”