AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills sixth-round K Tyler Bass really settled into his own as the season progressed and ended up having a terrific rookie season. He made 28-34 field goal attempts and 57 of 59 extra points, showing off the strong leg that drew Buffalo to him. What also set him apart to Bills HC Sean McDermott was the personality he displayed, and it’s part of why they felt comfortable spending a draft pick on him.

“He really did a great job in his first season,” McDermott said in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show via USA Today’s Nick Wojton. “What I love about him is, he’s got the one piece of eye black underneath the eye, he’s got a little bit of swagger, he gives the flex after he has a big kick. Really, he did that in college. I was watching tape and Heath Farwell, our special teams coordinator, said ‘hey, this is the guy,’ and I saw the flex and I’m like ‘hey, rewind that’ because everybody wants a kicker that’s more than a kicker, he’s a football player. I think that’s what really endears him to his teammates.”

Jets QB Sam Darnold has had no relief from speculation that his job is in jeopardy for months. Even when New York won a few games to drop out of contention for the No. 1 pick and generational Clemson QB prospect Trevor Lawrence, he was soon replaced in the rumor mill with a possible trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson. But Darnold still has some believers, including former teammate and Seahawks S Jamal Adams.

“Absolutely he can play,” Adams said on CBS Sports Radio’s “Tiki & Tierney” show. “Right now, he’s lost a lot of confidence. You get all this speculation [about] a new quarterback. [People] want Trevor [Lawrence], they want Deshaun — those things are definitely getting to him. And I know it is because he’s human at the end of the day.”

“Wherever he lands, he’s going to be fine,” Adams added. “I’m pulling for Sammy. I shot him a text the other day. He’s going to be fine, man. He’s going to get his confidence back, and he’s going to start ripping again.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report that once Carson Wentz is traded, it could help to set the asking price for other deals including one involving Darnold.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports the Jets do still legitimately like Darnold and value him, but they've made no decisions on whether they will stick with him or pursue other options, either at No. 2 overall in the draft or via trade.

ESPN's Rich Cimini notes that people who know GM Joe Douglas point out that the Super Bowl-winning teams he was on started Trent Dilfer, Joe Flacco and Nick Foles at quarterback, for what that's worth.

Cimini also mentions he would expect Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett to be too pricey for Douglas if he were to hit free agency.

