AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- Regarding the Bills’ interest in trading for Eagles TE Zach Ertz, Marcel Louis-Jacques reports that there “nothing there” between Bills and Eagles. Multiple sources tell him that Philadelphia was asking for up to a third-round pick in exchange for Ertz.
- Bills RT Daryl Williams received a $3 million roster bonus that was due the fifth day of the league year. (Field Yates)
- Bills’ RB Taiwan Jones‘ one-year, $1.75 million contract includes $700,000 guaranteed, a $300,000 signing bonus, a $1.1 million salary ($400,000 guaranteed), and up to $350,000 per game in active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bills’ CB Levi Wallace‘s one-year, $1.75 million deal includes $1 million guaranteed, a $300,000 signing bonus, a salary of $1.15 million ($700,000 guaranteed), and per game active roster bonuses of up to $250,000 with up to $300,000 in playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bills’ TE Jacob Hollister‘s one-year, $1.127 million contract includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a $990,000 base salary. (Aaron Wilson)
- Bills’ QB Mitchell Trubisky‘s one-year contract is worth up to $4 million ($2 million guaranteed) with a salary of $2 million ($1.5 million guaranteed), and up to $2 million in playtime, passer rating, percentage, touchdown, and playoff incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Charleston WR Mike Strachan said he had a recent virtual meeting with the Bills. (Justin Melo)
Jets
- Manish Mehta reports that the Jets offered a three-year deal to keep LB Jordan Jenkins, but with low guarantees.
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini notes the Jets see WR Corey Davis as a strong scheme fit given their new offense will be similar to what the Titans have been running.
- Cimini mentions the Jets have quietly been looking into free-agent kickers to add competition for Sam Ficken and Chase McLaughlin.
- He adds the Jets are open to trading LB C.J. Mosley but don’t have a lot of hope of another team being willing to take on his $14 million in remaining guarantees.
- Cimini says he’d be surprised if the Jets end up being a landing spot for CB Richard Sherman, despite the connection to Robert Saleh.
- Jets’ TE Tyler Kroft‘s one-year, $2 million deal includes $1.5 million guaranteed, a $250,000 signing bonus, a salary of $1.25 million guaranteed, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and $1 million in incentives for catches and yards. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jets’ DB Lamarcus Joyner‘s one-year, up to $4.5 million contract includes $2.5 guaranteed, a $1 million signing bonus, a salary of $1.5 million guaranteed, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses, and up to $1.5 million in incentives for playtime and interceptions. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Jets signed G Dan Feeney to a one-year, $3.5M contract that includes $3M guaranteed, a $1.5M signing bonus, a $1.5M salary that’s guaranteed, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $750,000 in playtime incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Jets signed DE Carl Lawson to a three year, $45M contract that includes $30M guaranteed, a $1M signing bonus, base salaries of $6.2M (2021, guaranteed), $15M (2022), and $15M (2023). He also gets a $7.8M roster bonus and $800,000 in annual sacks incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Patriots
- ESPN’s Mike Reiss says the Patriots’ unconventional approach to free agency last week — where they set a new NFL record for guaranteed money doled out — was explained to him as the team trying to take advantage of what it thought was an unprecedented offseason.
- Due to the cap dropping, the Patriots saw more in-their-prime players available who otherwise might have been kept by their original teams. They also had plenty of cap space to work with and less competition to sign those players with much of the league dealing with tight margins.
- Reiss adds the Patriots aren’t as worried about these deals coming back to bite them because the cap is expected to resume growing following the new lucrative broadcast rights deals.
- He points out Patriots owner Robert Kraft is the chair of the league’s media committee.
- Reiss expects new DB Jalen Mills to largely fill a similar role to what retired Patriots S Patrick Chung did.