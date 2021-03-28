AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says he’s been told the Bills are also high on Alabama RB Najee Harris and he’s a candidate to be drafted by them in the first round.

Jets

Connor Hughes of The Athletic thinks that after his pro day performance, it seems like destiny that BYU QB Zach Wilson will go to the New York Jets second overall in the draft.

“He’s different,” one league executive told Hughes. “The ability to change his arm angle and throw off platform? Physically and mentally, he’s well off for the NFL.”

Hughes points out that the pick still isn’t set in stone, as the Jets could still select a top prospect such as Oregon T Penei Sewell, LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase, Florida TE Kyle Pitts, or Penn State LB Micah Parsons.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini continues to believe the Jets will draft BYU QB Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick and trade QB Sam Darnold to the highest bidder.

Cimini mentions Jets RT George Fant ‘s roster spot is likely safe, as $4.45 million of his $8.5 million 2021 base salary became guaranteed last Monday.

agent, Mike McCartney, tells Matt Verderame that Jets expressed interest in his client before they reached an agreement with the Chiefs. New Jets’ DE Vinny Curry‘s contract included no signing bonus, a base salary of $1.075 million, a $25,000 roster bonus, up to $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses, and carries a cap hit of $1.3 million. (Connor Hughes)

Patriots

Jeff Howe of The Athletic takes a look at the Patriots’ potential ongoing quarterback hunt after the 49ers’ trade up to the No. 3 pick.

Howe points out that even with the re-signing of QB Cam Newton , New England will still likely exhaust their options to find a quarterback of the future.

, New England will still likely exhaust their options to find a quarterback of the future. While 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo has seemingly been in the team’s plans all along, Howe notes that the trade may have opened the door for him to return to the Patriots.

has seemingly been in the team’s plans all along, Howe notes that the trade may have opened the door for him to return to the Patriots. ESPN’s Mike Reiss writes, however, that a trade might be more likely in 2022 than this year, as San Francisco presumably wants to keep Garoppolo despite drafting a rookie in order to keep their chances of competing in 2021 afloat.

Reiss mentions that Patriots assistant Matt Patricia has been helping with contracts and negotiations as a part of his new role with the team.

