AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Bill O’Brien

Bills

Bills C Mitch Morse has cleared the league’s concussion protocol and practiced on Thursday. (Sal Capaccio)

Jets

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes that he’s heard there could be less of a leash for Jets HC Robert Saleh than people expect, pointing out owner Woody Johnson didn’t hire Saleh, his brother and Jets CEO Christopher Johnson did while he was away from the team as a political appointee.

A high-ranking official on another team who knows Johnson well pointed out to La Canfora that the embarrassing performance on Thursday night football could have consequences, and he thinks OC Mike LaFleur could be the fall guy: “This is killing Woody, trust me, I know him well. All of that booing is driving him crazy. He already wasn’t really sold on this coach. He’s going to want LaFleur out and some changes to that staff. He can’t help himself. Weren’t they 6-3 at the bye? And now they’re getting booed out of their own stadium at Christmas. I’m telling you, something is going to happen there”

this offseason. Breer could see 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo being an option for the Jets once he enters the open market given he is familiar with HC Robert Saleh and LaFleur.

LaFleur said Wilson isn't "going anywhere" and he must improve the mechanics of his lower body: "He's a New York Jet and he's not going anywhere. That's the way my mindset is…. [He's a] talented thrower, but there are things physically in his lower half that we have to get corrected." (Rich Cimini)

The Jets brought in WR Malik Taylor for a workout on Wednesday. He later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Patriots

Alabama OC Bill O’Brien said that he hasn’t had any contact with the Patriots after reportedly being a strong option for their offensive coordinator job next season.

“I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com. “But we’re very focused on this game and coaching this team to the best of our ability.”

When asked if he’s had contact with other NFL teams regarding a potential coaching role, O’Brien responded that he hasn’t spoken to anyone about returning to the league and is enjoying his time with the University of Alabama.

“I have a lot of friends in the NFL, so the answer would be yes to that. I have a lot of coaching friends in the NFL, so yeah, they’re some of my closest friends. But relative to working in the NFL, no,” O’Brien said. “Relative to working here, like I said, I love it here, I love my experience here. I’m very focused on this game coming up, and then whatever conversations happen after this game, those will take place when they take place.”

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes O’Brien could be in demand this offseason and thinks he could get consideration from the Titans and Raiders as well.