AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Patriots, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

Bills

Bills DC Leslie Frazier believes there is a chance that CB Tre’Davious White could play in Week 8 against the Packers.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get going – just deferring to the doctors, and them letting us know based off his recovery from one practice to the next how much closer he is to getting on the football field and live competition,” Frazier said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “But he’s making great progress, and we’re looking forward to when he can go out there with our normal players and play in a game. It doesn’t seem like we’re that far away from that, but we’ll see how this week goes. But so far, so good.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh stands by his statements that WR Elijah Moore will play for the team in Week 8.

“You know what, that conversation is going to be more organic,” Saleh said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t have a plan for the conversation. I know the type of young man he is. I’ve already said it. I look forward to him continuing to find ways to get better and help this football team.”

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says there are ongoing trade conversations regarding multiple Jets wide receivers.

James Robinson rushes for 260 yards or more with New York. ( The Jaguars will get the better of the Jets’ two sixth-round picks with a chance for it to increase to a fifth-round pick if RBrushes for 260 yards or more with New York. ( Rich Cimini

Patriots

Patriots QB Mac Jones commented on being benched in the team’s loss to the Bears on Monday Night Football.

“I think Coach Belichick had a really good plan for us,” Jones said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “Obviously, that’s kind of internal stuff, but I understood the plan and what was going to happen. Obviously, wish we got off to a better start and I played a little bit better, but I’ll have a chance to practice and get back into my routine. Something that I want to work on is getting back into my routine. I’m a very routine person, and I’m excited about this week. That’s all you can do, right? You can’t really look back on the past. Obviously, the game wasn’t good by any of us, and starts with me.”

“(It was) just part of the plan,” Jones continued. “I think Coach Belichick obviously did a really, really good job explaining it to me. I knew what the plan was, and the timing is the timing, but we were on the same page, and there were no hard feelings or anything. I wish I played better while I was in there, but hopefully, I’ll have a chance to do that in practice and kind of earn that back and then apply it in the game. We definitely want to play better as a team, and we’re going to do that and work together and put our best foot forward.”

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said that playing both Jones and fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe on Monday Night was all part of the gameplan, despite some players admitting they were unaware of the situation.

“I talked to the quarterbacks. I talked to the leaders of the team,” Belichick said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “There was no lack of communication.”

When asked, he was also unwilling to say who would be the starter in Week 8 and was unsure of Jones’ health status at this point in time.

“We’ll do what we think is best for the football team,” Belichick responded.“That’s a hypothetical question. So let’s see where that is and what that is.” Belichick gave limited information on his plan to start both quarterbacks when asked: “We were gonna play both quarterbacks and that’s what we did… We made the change. That’s what we were planning to do. We did that. The game got out of hand there in the third quarter.” (Perry)

Jones mentioned that it was “part of the plan” to be taken out of the game, adding: “Coach Belichick did a really, really good job explaining it to me… There’s no hard feelings or anything.” (Perry)

When asked if he was aware he would go in after the fourth drive, Zappe responded: “No sir. That is up to Coach Belichick.” (Mike Giardi)

Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers on seeing Jones be subbed out: “It’s tough as a man to see somebody who works so hard get that kinda treatment but at the end of the day, we’re all trying to feed our families so we’ve gotta got out there & make plays with whoever is on it.” (Giardi)