AFC Notes: Bills, Jets, Zach Wilson, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Cole Beasley continues to campaign for his return to the Buffalo next season, adding that he still feels he is able to compete at a high level at this point in his career.

“This is probably the healthiest I’ve ended a season in a long time,” Beasley said, via the Buffalo News. “It’s weird this season is ending because I feel like I just got here. I feel like I was just starting to get back in my groove a little bit, so it’s frustrating, but I look forward to hopefully getting another opportunity.”

“At this point in my career, I’m still hungry and my body feels good,” Beasley added. “I still feel like I can do it and I can compete and play at a level that I’ve been playing at before this season. Obviously, I want to be somewhere that I can win, and I know that’s here, also. If that option is there, I would definitely do that. We’ll just have to see.”

Jets

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt looks at what it might cost for the Jets to bring back some of their pending free agents. Jets DT Sheldon Rankins signed a two-year, $17 million deal and Rosenblatt expects him to earn at least that much on his next contract.

signed a two-year, $17 million deal and Rosenblatt expects him to earn at least that much on his next contract. Similarly, Jets OL Connor McGovern has probably done nothing to lessen his value from the three-year, $27 million deal he played out with the Jets, per Rosenblatt.

has probably done nothing to lessen his value from the three-year, $27 million deal he played out with the Jets, per Rosenblatt. There’s not a second contract to go off of with Jets LB Quincy Williams as he finishes out his rookie deal, but Rosenblatt notes a deal that puts him inside the top 15 or so at the position would be $7-$9 million a year. That could possibly be too rich for the Jets’ liking.

as he finishes out his rookie deal, but Rosenblatt notes a deal that puts him inside the top 15 or so at the position would be $7-$9 million a year. That could possibly be too rich for the Jets’ liking. At this point, Rosenblatt expects Jets QB Mike White to sign elsewhere as a high-end backup for more money than the Jets will be able to afford if they land a veteran starter this offseason. He adds G Nate Herbig , claimed off waivers from the Eagles, will also likely have better chances to start elsewhere.

to sign elsewhere as a high-end backup for more money than the Jets will be able to afford if they land a veteran starter this offseason. He adds G , claimed off waivers from the Eagles, will also likely have better chances to start elsewhere. Rosenblatt says Jets OT George Fant is unlikely to return in 2023 and will pursue opportunities to play left tackle elsewhere.

is unlikely to return in 2023 and will pursue opportunities to play left tackle elsewhere. He adds he’d be surprised if the Jets let K Greg Zuerlein get away.

get away. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Jets are likely looking to acquire a veteran quarterback this offseason, with names to watch including Aaron Rodgers , Jimmy Garoppolo , and Derek Carr .

, , and . Howe adds that the Jets don’t intend to trade QB Zach Wilson and hope he is able to make strides and develop as the team’s backup.

Patriots

Patriots CB Jonathan Jones is hoping that he can remain with the team next season and wants his free agency this offseason to involve him returning to New England in 2023.

“I would hope so. I would hope so,” Jones said, via Dakota Randall of NESN.com. “That’s where I’ve spent my career. It’s what I know, it’s what I love. New England is home for me in that aspect. So, we’ll see. We’ll see how free agency turns out, and we’ll take it from there.”