AFC Notes: Bills, Mike Gesicki, Dolphins, Jets, Zach Wilson

Bills

earned a $200,000 contract incentive for being elected to this year’s Pro Bowl. (Joel Corry) Bills DB Jordan Poyer earned a $500,000 incentive for making the Pro Bowl. (Joel Corry)

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel took responsibility for TE Mike Gesicki‘s lack of involvement on offense.

“I look at my portion of the situation in that yeah, he’s a good player and I don’t get him involved enough,” McDaniel said, via Dolphins Wire. “I don’t like that he’s having to answer those questions. I don’t like that it feels as though it’s a failure to some degree, I think, for myself, because if I’m to lead this team, I need to set an example. And the example of accountability can’t ever be skirted. And I think, I hope and I believe that Mike looks at it as what could he do to better the situation. I think he’s a pro and it’s been a rough set of circumstances. There’s always more you can do as a coach and he’s a good player. So yeah, there’s multiple variables to crack as a head coach, play-caller, all that stuff. I really, really want, in the worst way, to do the best job possible and feel very responsible to these players’ careers. And it’s okay for me to admit when something is staring you in the face and you know that you could do better. I don’t like that he has to deal with that and I need to do as good a job as I can, which obviously, I can do a better job of making him have opportunities. And then he needs to take advantage of those opportunities.”

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson explained that he couldn’t find a rhythm in Thursday’s loss to the Jaguars and must connect on his opportunities at a higher level.

“I just felt like I didn’t have any rhythm out there,” Wilson said, via Randy Lange of the team’s official site. “I was just trying to find some confidence out there on the field, find something to get us going, a little spark. We had opportunities. I have to be able to connect on those. We’re going to go back and watch it, the coaches will detail it up for us. And I just have to put my head down and try to get better. My message to the team out there was I’ve got to put them in a better position.” Jets HC Robert Saleh said that they failed to be successful with their running game, offensive line protection, and missed some passes. “We couldn’t get the running game going again, the protection wasn’t as good as we wanted it to be,” Saleh said. “Obviously, there were a couple of missed throws. There was coaching. All the way down.” Saleh wouldn’t comment on whether he’ll go with Wilson over the final two games and they will wait to see if Mike White can return. “I’m not prepared for any of that. There’s a lot of medical stuff we’ve got to get figured out,” saleh said. “We’ll go through this weekend and we’ll figure it all out on Monday.” Saleh doesn’t think we’ve seen “the last” of Wilson: “We haven’t seen the last of him.” (Connor Hughes)

Saleh added that they won’t be quitting on Wilson: “We’re not going to quit on anybody. I have confidence in all of our guys.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Saleh added that they moved to Chris Streveler in order to provide a “change of pace” and help their running game and didn’t say that Wilson was outright benched. (Rich Cimini)

