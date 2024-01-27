AFC Notes: Brandon Beane, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, Bills, Patriots

Bills

Bills veteran OLB Von Miller was largely ineffective this season after appearing in 12 games. GM Brandon Beane thinks Miller was “trending up” from his torn ACL in 2023 and made an impact in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs.

“I think it was trending up as the year went on,” Beane said, via the Bills’ official Youtube. “Thought he actually made some good plays in the run game the other night more than pass rush opportunities that came up. But you saw that explosiveness coming back and that should only improve, according to our medical team.”

Bills EDGE rusher Leonard Floyd said he will always go with whatever team offers him the most money.

“For me I’m always going where the money goes. I’d rather be here, but it is what it is. It’s a business. I’m gonna go wherever my agent feels like we get the most the most money from,” Floyd said, via PFT.

Patriots

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that there’s a lack of interest the in Patriots offensive coordinator job due to roster turnover and lack of offensive firepower to work with.

“I’ve spoken to (offensive coordinator) candidates in this cycle, and the Patriots job is not highly coveted,” Howe said, via Patriots Wire. “It’s just not. There’s so much roster turnover. There’s still uncertainty with the other jobs (on the staff). They don’t have a quarterback to sell anyone on. There aren’t any offensive playmakers that you’re going to be comfortable with. … You need a lot more than (Kendrick Bourne and Rhamondre Stevenson) to sell people.”

Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots are interviewing Rams assistant ST coach Jeremy Springer for their special teams coordinator role on Sunday.

for their special teams coordinator role on Sunday. Tom Pelissero reports that the Patriots have interviewed 49ers TE coach Brian Fleury for their offensive coordinator position.