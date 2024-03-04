AFC Notes: Brandon Beane, Tua Tagovailoa, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills are currently projected to be $40 million over the cap. GM Brandon Beane said their first challenge of the offseason is to get their salary cap situation figured out but was glad to see the salary cap raised to $255 million given they’ll have to address one less contract.

“Our first challenge is getting our cap squared away and getting under,” Beane said, via ProFootballTalk. “I was excited to see it at 255 versus 245. We thought it would be mid-240s, we were actually conservative and counting a little lower. When I heard it was going to be closer to 250 to 240 I thought this is good, maybe it’ll be 248. Pops out at 255 and it saves you. Maybe it’s one less guy you’ve got to release or restructure.”

Although Beane wants to continue surrounding Josh Allen with talent, they must avoid taking on too many financial obligations in future years.

“You don’t want to just credit card everyone and just pile it up,” Beane said. “At some point it comes due, so you’re trying to balance it. I don’t want to walk in at 2025 or 2026 and say, ‘We’ve got $112 million to unload, how are we even going to get into the season?’”

Aaron Wilson reports LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. had a formal meeting with the Bills at the Combine.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel gave an update on QB Tua Tagovailoa while speaking to the media in Indianapolis.

“I’m very encouraged both Tua’s representation and our organization are hard at work,” McDaniel said at the combine, via Marcel Louis-Jacques. “Most timelines are impossible to predict, and my main concern this offseason has been communicating what Tua needs from his head coach and his offensive coaching staff — which is what things can we identify to continue the progression of your game, the same way that we have since Day 1. My belief has always been strong from Day 1 in Tua. It’s stronger than it was the first day I met him.”

“He had more reps than he’s ever had in his career because he played the full season,” McDaniel added. “In football, there’s a lot of things that can happen. There’s also a lot of things you can control. I think one of the best examples of taking control over your career is what Tua was able to do through training and being able to experience all the different things. I mean, shoot, he experienced a playoff game for the first time in his career. That was afforded to him because he was able to be leading the team, week in and week out.”

Jets

Jets DE Bryce Huff is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after a strong 2023 season. GM Joe Douglas confirmed New York will not use the franchise tag on him, but they ideally would like to re-sign him after he hits the open market.

“Obviously Bryce, unbelievable season,” Douglas said, via the Jets’ official website. “A great teammate, great player and a player that is very deserving to find out what his value is in the open market. The plan is not to tag Bryce at that 21-plus [million dollar] number, but the plan is to continue talking with the agents. Ideally, Bryce is back. Ten sacks is a very valuable thing to our defense and our team. We’re going to have those discussions moving forward and we have a little bit of time before that tampering window starts.”