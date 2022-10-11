AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

ESPN’s Field Yates reports new Seahawks RB Tony Jones had waiver claims put in on him by the Broncos and Cardinals as well, with the Seahawks having higher priority.

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett says QB Russell Wilson (shoulder) will play Monday night against the Chargers. (James Palmer)

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said WR Keenan Allen is “making good progress” with his injured hamstring and is “trending positive.” (Fernando Ramirez)

Chargers RT Trey Pipkins has an MCL sprain. Pipkins was able to finish Sunday's game after suffering the injury. Staley does not expect him to miss any time. (Jeff Miller)

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce told reporters that the team used their anger over the rushing the passer call on DT Chris Jones to fuel their win on Monday night.

“All it did was just, you know, almost build the beast,” Kelce said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “It made us rally together and fight for each other. When you see that out of us, man, we know we can play some good football.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes there’s a sense around the league that the Chiefs would like to add another outside receiving threat like WR Odell Beckham Jr. but money will be an issue.

but money will be an issue. They’re hard up against the cap right now and don’t traditionally restructure a lot of contracts, although there’s ample room they could pull from QB Patrick Mahomes‘ deal.