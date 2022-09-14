AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Regarding the Broncos electing to kick a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-five, HC Nathaniel Hackett responded a day later they should have attempted to convert the fourth down.

“It’s one of those things where you look back at it and you say, ‘Of course we should go for it,’” Hackett said via Pro Football Talk. “We missed the field goal. But in that situation, we had a plan. We knew that 46 was the mark. We were third-and-15, I think, third-and-13. I’m more upset about that play before, to lose yards. Getting that there would have definitely been better able to call that same play and get extra yards, but he dumps it out to [RB] Javonte [Williams]. Javonte makes a move, goes a lot farther than I think we had anticipated. We were expecting to go for it on fourth down and then you hit the mark. The mark that we had all set before we started. We said 46-yard line was where we wanted to be, and we got there so we had to make a decision. We wanted to give it to [K]Brandon [McManun], and we did. It didn’t work, it sucks but that’s a part of it.”

Why play for a long, desperation field goal from K Brandon McManus when you have a future hall of fame quarterback in Russell Wilson? Hackett says he just believed that much in McManus.

“I think that when you sit there and say, ‘We all know he has a big leg. He’s been kicking for a long time,’” Hackett said. “I wanted to give him that opportunity. I wanted to give him a chance to be able to win the game right there. He had the distance; it just went a little bit left. It’s just one of those things that’s unfortunate, but that was our plan going into it. Obviously, looking back at it, if you missed the field goal, you’re always going to wish you would have gone for it. If you would have gone for it and not gotten it, you wish you would have given him a chance. So that’s the crazy thing about this game.”