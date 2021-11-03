AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- NFL Media’s James Palmer reports Broncos CB Bryce Callahan does not require surgery with his knee injury but will require at least eight weeks to recover and could miss the rest of the season.
- Broncos GM George Paton believes they are still in contention with a .500 record: “We are 4-4. Everything is in front of us. We are still in the thick of it.” (Troy Renck)
- Paton affirmed the Broncos are not “approaching a rebuild” after trading OLB Von Miller and seventh-round CB Kary Vincent Jr.: “We are not approaching a rebuild. We are just trying to do it the right way.” (Renck)
- Paton said their offense must improve “around” Teddy Bridgewater, while the quarterback must play better as well: “We need to play better around Teddy. And he needs to play better. He knows that. He’s a calming force.” (Renck)
- Paton had high praise of HC Vic Fangio and said he joined Denver in order to work with the head coach: “I just want to say one of the reasons I took this job was because of Vic Fangio. It hasn’t been easy this year with Vic. We’ve had a lot of adversity to overcome. The thing I like about Vic, he stayed the course and he has not flinched.” (Mike Klis)
- Fangio said OT Garett Bolles (ankle) will miss the entire week of practice. (Ryan O’Halloran)
Chargers
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley said second-round CB Asante Samuel Jr. is still in the league’s concussion protocol. (Gilbert Manzano)
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said recently acquired DE Melvin Ingram could play in Week 9 and is happy about his addition: “We’ve competed against him a number of times. He’s getting older but we brought him up in the offseason. We felt he’d be a nice addition to the room.” (Nate Taylor)
Raiders
- Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Raiders are interested in recently waived WR DeSean Jackson and it will come down to their spot in the waiver order.
- Jordan Schultz reports the Saints and Raiders have displayed interest in WR Odell Beckham if released by the Browns. Schultz adds Beckham Jr. still “plans to play” in Week 9 despite being excused from Wednesday’s practice, for whatever that is worth.
