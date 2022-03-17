AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos GM George Paton was dead-set on acquiring QB Russell Wilson this offseason: “We were going to anything we needed to do to get Russ.” (James Palmer)

Paton said there were "months of negotiations" before the team acquired Wilson. Paton credited Seattle's professionalism in negotiations. (Curtis Crabtree)

Paton called Wilson “a winner,” and said that was key in determining if he was worth the cost of trading for him: “What separates Russ is that he’s a winner. We feel like he’s going to get us where we need to go. I have never met anyone who is completely obsessed with winning. The process that goes with it. He has a championship legacy of also serving in the community.” (Troy Renck)

Wilson cherished his moments in Seattle but is ready for his new journey in Denver: “The old was really good but, man, I can’t wait for what’s new.” (Bob Condotta)

Wilson said the trade was mutual, and that he didn’t initiate it. (Renck)

Wilson wants to play for another decade and finish his career in Denver. (Renck)

Broncos LB Josey Jewell ‘s contract includes: $11 million total value, $6 million guaranteed with a $4.5 million signing bonus and $1.5 million 2022 base salary. His 2023 base salary is $4.49 million and he can make $30,000 per game on the active roster. There’s also a $1 million sacks, interceptions or team wins escalator for 2023. (Aaron Wilson)

WR KJ Hamler is ahead of schedule in his rehab from his ACL tear and expects to play week 1. (Kyle Newman)

Chargers

Chargers QB Chase Daniel‘s one-year, $2 million deal includes a $200,000 signing bonus, $920,000 of his $1.8 million salary is guaranteed and he can earn up to $250,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

New Chiefs S Justin Reid is happy to be on the same team as QB Patrick Mahomes.

“It’ll be a lot more fun playing with him than against him,” Reid told Mark Berman of Houston Fox 26. “That’s for sure. When the details got worked out it was very easy. I’m so excited to get down there, start getting involved with the community, learning the football playbook, and doing my part to make an impact and help the Chiefs win another Super Bowl.”

Chiefs GM Brett Veach had high praise for Reid: “He’s young and has proven himself with consistent play-making ability over the last four years. On top of that, he’s incredibly smart and physical.” (Adam Teicher)

Raiders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Raiders were also negotiating for WR Allen Robinson before he signed to the Rams on Thursday.

before he signed to the Rams on Thursday. Raiders new CB Rock Ya-Sin said he didn’t anticipate being traded but felt “more excitement than shock” to land in Las Vegas: “[The Colts got] complacent and let their foot off the gas last year. That won’t happen in Vegas.” (Vic Tafur)

said he didn’t anticipate being traded but felt “more excitement than shock” to land in Las Vegas: “[The Colts got] complacent and let their foot off the gas last year. That won’t happen in Vegas.” (Vic Tafur) Ya-Sin said the Raiders want him to bring “some intensity” to their defense: “They just want me to come in and compete, bring some intensity.” (Paul Gutierrez)