AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos S Justin Simmons was sad to see OLB Bradley Chubb be traded to the Dolphins but was happy to see his former teammate get a new extension done in Miami. He also spoke about the effect that the deal had on the team.

“It hurts the locker room because you build a relationship, but at the same time guys understand,” Simmons said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “Guys weren’t coming in upset, feeling like the season’s over. None of that even crossed their minds. That wasn’t even mentioned. The fact of the matter is that, hey, it’s part of the league. It’s unfortunate, but we have all the guys capable of still winning in this room and it’s time to buy in and lock into that.”

Chargers

Chargers OL Trey Pipkins aggravated his MCL injury and is day-to-day. (Daniel Popper)

Raiders

The Raiders suffered another disappointing defeat on Sunday to the Jaguars.

After the game, WR Davante Adams told reporters that “there’s no reason why we should be losing games like this.”

“There’s no reason why we should be losing games like this, and it’s frustrating,” Adams said, via ESPN.com. “If we played for a s—ty team, then it’s one thing. But that’s not what it is.”

Adams said he felt they got away from what was working for them in the first half. Although, he clarified that he wasn’t taking a shot at coaching.

“But at the end of the day, if I’m rolling in certain situations like that, or if the pass game is something that’s helping us move the ball and win games, then, obviously, that’s the idea,” Adams said. “You want to stick with what’s working.”

Raiders QB Derek Carr said he prefers to keep things in-house regarding the team’s struggles.

“There is a lot I want to say, you know, but if I’m honest, I don’t need to say it here,” Carr said. “There are things that will be said [internally] … things in house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”