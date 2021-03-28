AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

New Broncos’ RB Mike Boone is joining the team thankful for a new opportunity and is ready to fill in wherever GM George Paton and HC Vic Fangio ask him to.

“I’m excited,” Boone said, via BroncosWire.com. “I’m thankful for the opportunity from George [Paton], from head coach Vic [Fangio]. I’m coming in to do whatever the organization asks of me, whether that’s the No. 2 [running back] or special teams. Wherever they see me fit, I’m excited and I’ll give my best effort towards it.”

Boone spoke about his style of play and what type of player the Broncos are getting in 2021.

“I consider myself a one-cut back,” Boone said. “I like to make my cuts and then get downhill. That fits the scheme of this offense and I feel like I can be versatile and come in make the offense a little more explosive whenever my number is called.”

Boone signed a two-year, $3.85 million deal as a third-string running back and knows that there is still plenty left to prove.

“[Nice] to see a little hard work rewarded, but the job is nowhere near done,” Boone said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity. I’m here to put my best foot forward.”

Chargers

Joe Thuney ‘s agent, Mike McCartney, tells Matt Verderame that Chargers expressed interest in his client before they reached an agreement with the Chiefs.

agent, Mike McCartney, tells Matt Verderame that Chargers expressed interest in his client before they reached an agreement with the Chiefs. The Chargers had serious interest in Thuney, but he was their backup option to C Corey Linsley.

Raiders

New Raiders’ RB Kenyan Drake thinks he is the perfect backfield partner for RB Josh Jacobs and was a fan of HC Jon Gruden calling him “a playmaker in a lot of facets of the game.”

“I think what our styles kinda complement each other the most with is his bruising, attacking ability, and my ability to do the same with a little bit more space in the open field,” Drake said, via Sirius XM NFL Radio. “That would kinda give us almost a classic thunder and lightning type of feel.”