AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Denver County District Court decision means the Broncos are likely to have a new owner by the 2022 season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note the buzz around the league is that Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett are the two frontrunners for the Broncos head coaching vacancy.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley continues to defend both the team and his coaching after narrowly missing the playoffs following a loss to the Raiders.

“I think that this year, we did the best that we could,” Staley said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “We tried to fit how we played to who we had. The challenge for us this year was that there was a lot of inconsistency in who was out there, upfront at the point of attack, and then in the secondary. It made it challenging for our guys and I thought our guys hung in there, they hung tough. We gave ourselves a chance in these games, but certainly, to play the level of defense that I expect to play, we’re going to have to continue to improve. I coordinated as well as I ever have in terms of planning and preparation and game day. And I feel like you have to look at that process over results. And you’re always improving, and that’s what’s going to happen here in all phases.”

Aaron Wilson reports the Chargers worked out WR Devonte Dedmon.

Raiders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes as of late last week, people inside the Raiders’ organization thought GM Mike Mayock had momentum to keep his job in 2022.

