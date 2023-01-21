AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

Broncos S Justin Simmons, LT Garett Bolles, QB Russell Wilson, and even CEO Greg Penner continue to give their thoughts on the team’s search for a new head coach.

Simmons mentioned that he would like to continue working with current Broncos DC Ejiro Evero in some capacity.

“That’s one I think about a lot and I’ve been asked a lot in the past few years,’’ Simmons said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “And you know, I just want to win. That’s what I want. Whoever it is, however, it goes, I just want to win.’’

“Selfishly, I would love to be with Coach [Evero],’’ Simmons added. “Whatever that looks like, head coach, back as D-coordinator again. Selfishly, I would love to be with him … I’m just so thankful for him and his leadership. I’ve learned so much from him, both on and off the field. Selflessly, I would really hope he gets that job. Obviously, it would be great if it was here, but for him to get that opportunity somewhere, I think he is more than deserving of it.’’

“We’ve had a lot of changes in a lot of years,’’ Bolles said. “Disciplined, accountable, and someone that doesn’t break their rules, that’s what we need. We need a tough guy to come in here, a leader.’’

“This moment is a critical moment for us all,” Wilson said. “Rosburg is such a wise soul as a guy who’s been around, won a championship before [with the Ravens]… been at the highest level, there’s an experience there of winning,”

“I’ve worked with a lot of great CEOs, and it starts with really strong leadership,’’ Penner said. “That’s going to be the most critical factor here in a head coach. Obviously, the X’s and O’s are important, but we need a strong leader for this organization that’s focused on winning. That starts with culture. It’s instilling a sense of accountability and discipline. We need an identity on offense. At the starting point, it has to be about culture and leadership. Those characteristics are what we’ll be focused on the most.’’

Chargers

49ers RB coach Anthony Lynn compared his current team to when he was the head coach for the Chargers.

“This organization will do whatever it takes to win,” Lynn said via Sam Farmer of the LA Times. “Resources out the [ears]. That was different for me compared to what I was going through in L.A. So it’s just like, man, this is what it’s supposed to be like. I forgot how that felt.”

Chargers GM Tom Telesco didn’t have an answer when asked to evaluate his past 10 years as the team’s general manager: “I don’t answer those questions. I don’t even know how to answer those questions.” (Lindsey Thiry)

Telesco addressed WR Keenan Allen's cap hit and gave some insight into how he plans to continue to build the team's roster: "I mean, good players make money and I'd rather have a lot of good players on our roster than a lot of cap space." (Ian Rapoport)

Tom Pelissero says that Chargers LB Joey Bosa was fined a total of $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct and criticism of officials in the team's loss to the Jaguars.

Raiders

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders are expected to trade QB Derek Carr, with several teams needing a new quarterback including the Jets, Commanders, Colts, and Texans.

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Saints are another team in the mix, with Carr already doing his homework on where he wants to go given that he has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Fowler adds that teams are already calling the Raiders regarding a potential trade for Carr.