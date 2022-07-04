AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett believes that veteran S Justin Simmons is helping to usher in a new era for a team that has a lot of new faces.

“He’s great,” Hackett said, via BroncosWire.com. “He was one of the first people I talked to when I got the job via FaceTime. For him, the starting point is just his character. He demands respect just because of the man that he is and how he comes out here every day and really works hard. How he just communicates with everybody, his understanding and his intelligence is fantastic, which allows him to lead. That’s only going to get better and better as we move forward.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DB Juan Thornhill is impressed with the team’s rookie class and believes that the players they added in the secondary have done a great job of coming in and learning the playbook. Kansas City used half of their 10 draft picks in the secondary, including first-round CB Trent McDuffie, second-round S Bryan Cook and fourth-round CB Joshua Williams.

“Like you said, we’re loaded,” Thornhill said, via Chiefs Wire. “We’ve got a bunch of good guys up there. I love them as people, they’re doing a great job learning the playbook. I remember, when I was a rookie coming in, it was kind of hard to pick up on. I think they’ve been doing a heck of a job competing for the ball and I really like them a lot.”

Thornhill said that it’s evident the rookies have been studying their playbooks, as the defense is not easy to pick up on.

“The defense is really hard,” Thornhill said. “If you’re not studying your playbook, you’re not going to pick up on it. It shows that the guys are in their playbook, they’re taking this thing pretty serious because they’re not making a lot of mistakes out there. They look like veterans out there with the playbook, they’re playing with some of the older guys. And I think they’re doing a really good job with it.”

Thornhill likes the fact that he’s the elder statesman in the team’s defensive back room.

“I mean, I love it,” Thornhill said. “Honestly, just being like the oldest guy in the room with a bunch of rookies, I basically can lead the way now. Just being a leader taking on that role. That’s pretty much all I can do.”

Raiders

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus could see LB Dont’a Hightower being a scheme fit for the Raiders’ defense given his connection to DC Patrick Graham.