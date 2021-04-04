AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos’ secondary was one of their biggest weaknesses in 2020 and Denver has given the unit a major shot in the arm heading into 2021. The Broncos made CB Ronald Darby a priority free agent signing, then capitalized on the Bears’ misfortune to add CB Kyle Fuller on a cheap deal after he was released. Add in being able to bring back S Kareem Jackson after declining his option and the league is bracing to have a hard time throwing against the Broncos this year.

“I like the signing of Darby and the addition of Kyle Fuller,” an exec said via the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “They struggled last year because they didn’t have cover guys, and I think adding those guys will be helpful. The under-the-radar move they made was keeping Kareem Jackson. I really like what they’ve done.”

Chiefs

According to Dov Kleiman, former veteran NFL S Bernard Pollard is trying to return to play after six seasons out of football. He’s spoken with the Chiefs about a return.

Raiders

New Raiders DL Solomon Thomas said he expects to play the three-technique role on his new team.

“Playing that three-technique is what we see me doing and I’m super excited … I believe that’s a perfect spot for me,” Thomas said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I believe I can really excel and help the team here.”