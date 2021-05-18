AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton said he is in a good part of his recovery from a torn ACL. “It feels really good,” Sutton said via the team website. “To be at the stage that I’m at right now, post-surgery, and to be able to go out and do what it do and it feels the way it does, it gives me hope and promise for the future because I’m only going to continue to attack rehab as I have. Even into the season. Just continue to make sure that I’m taking care of my temple. Making sure that my body’s right so I can go out there and perform with the boys.” Sutton also said he believes in the Broncos group of weapons and thinks they have a chance to be special. “We have weapons in every category that you’re looking for,” Sutton said. “Speed, size, catching ability, route running. I feel like we’re pretty diverse in our room. I was excited watching those dudes have the success that they had this past season. I’m even more excited to be able to be in there with them this upcoming season.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OL Lucas Niang stands by his decision to opt out of last season due to COVID.

“I don’t regret my decision,” Niang said, via Sam McDowell. “At the time, I thought it was the best decision to make for me. I was thinking long-term, and that’s what I decided.”

However, HC Andy Reid is looking forward to getting Niang back into the fold.

“He’s a big man — a really big man,” Reid said. “And he has these beautiful feet. I look forward to getting him back in the pads at training camp and moving around and doing what offensive linemen do, the real football part of it. But until then, this gives him a chance to get acclimated mentally and physically as he goes forward. I think that’s a good lead-up for him.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Jon Gruden said QB Derek Carr is underrated compared to other quarterbacks.

“Derek is very underestimated. He doesn’t get much credit for how good he’s playing, but he completes a lot of passes. He changes plays at the line of scrimmage. He’s starting to make more and more plays with his legs now,” Gruden said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve put some pretty good players around Derek. I think it shows.”