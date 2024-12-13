Chiefs Designating WR Hollywood Brown To Return From IR

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially designating WR Hollywood Brown to return on Friday, according to Albert Breer.

This gives the Chiefs a three-week window of time to add Brown to their active roster and allows him to practice in the time being.

Breer says the hope is Brown can return in the next week or two.

Brown has been out with an SC joint injury sustained in the preseason. Previous reports indicated the Chiefs were hoping to get Brown back for the playoffs and the most recent timeline had them targeting a Week 16 return.

Brown, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2019. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2022 draft.

Brown was entering the final year of his four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract when the Cardinals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season worth $12,909,000 fully guaranteed.

The Chiefs signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million this past offseason.

In 2023, Brown appeared in 14 games and recorded 51 receptions for 574 yards (11.3 YPR) and four touchdowns.