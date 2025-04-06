AFC Notes: Jaylon Moore, Geno Smith, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Browns owner Greg Penner highly praised GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton for improving the team over the last two years and

“I was really pleased,” Penner said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s site. “I thought [General Manager] George [Paton] and [Head Coach] Sean [Payton] put together a really good plan and executed it well. I think we got better on the field and, frankly, the makeup of the team improved with the guys that we brought in.

As for this offseason, Penner thinks they are being “more opportunistic,” and they’ve done well identifying players in free agency.

“This year, I’d say we were more opportunistic. We had some key needs at inside linebacker, safety and tight end. They identified some players that really would be a good fit for us and got those done. I was really pleased.”

Penner said they have “higher expectations” each season and have strong building blocks going into 2025.

“That’s been our mindset since we’ve bought the team, which is: We’re going to continue to set higher expectations,” Penner said. “Obviously, we had a really tough first season, but we’re going to continue to push. We’re not satisfied at all with where we are. We think we’re in a good place, in terms of the building blocks that we’ve got set now. But we’re in a tough division. Everybody is looking to improve. We have some work to do this offseason to get to where we need to be.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs signed OT Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million deal this offseason. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who doesn’t think Moore is a good fit in Kansas City’s “dropback-heavy” system after coming from the 49ers.

“Jaylon Moore has had durability issues, he has never been a front-line player and he’s been protected in a system that is not dropback-heavy, so I do not love that move,” one executive said.

Another executive feels Moore’s addition wasn’t a big risk given he signed at $15 million annually over two years, compared to the Titans taking a gamble on Dan Moore‘s $20.5 million annual deal including $50 million guaranteed.

“I’m sure some will say they did a bad job there, but really, they took a $15 million (per year) shot at a guy who has upside, and if it doesn’t work out, at worst, he is going to be an overpaid swing tackle for them next year. That is not a terrible outcome. Whereas Tennessee gave Daniel Moore $50 million over two years, which was crazy to me,” the executive said.

One executive points out that Kansas City put more focus on their offensive line after struggling with protection in the Super Bowl.

“They realize they are a defensive football team with a Hall of Fame quarterback (Patrick Mahomes), and they are saying, ‘Pat, it is on you to elevate your skill players. We miscalculated on your protection, and it cost us a three-peat. Now, we are going to recalibrate up front.’”

Raiders

Raiders HC Pete Carroll says that the team is working on an extension for QB Geno Smith.

“We’re working on it,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “Yeah, we’re working on it. [ Smith’s] excited to get going, get started. He’ll be here when we get rolling. But we are working on it. Getting Geno was a really important part of this puzzle we’re putting together. He has a really rich background, which was really important to me because I know what we can count on. A guy that is such a great worker, he’s grown so much throughout his career, been through so much and overcome so much. I love the way he approaches the game. He’s serious, he’s competitive. He works his tail off. He’s a great leader in that regard. He leads the guys by the way he takes to the game. Man, he’s talented, really talented.”

“We look forward to having him not just this year, but for years to come.” GM John Spytek added.