AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

The Athletic spoke with more than 15 Broncos players, coaches and staffers about the 2022 season about how things went for QB Russell Wilson in his first season in Denver.

Upon joining the Broncos, Wilson was able to employ his own support staff including a personal QBs coach, Jake Heap, a nutritionist and a physical therapist, and even had them in the team’s facility.

“No one else I have been around has ever been able to have those people in there – which, looking back on it, not a good idea,” a member of the Broncos’ coaching staff last year said.

The Broncos even gave Wilson an office at the team facility.

“He’s got a whiteboard, the sides of the wall, and it’s just littered with (motivational) quotes and new play concepts,” Broncos WR Kendall Hinton said. “It was crazy to see his mind thrown out on the (wall).”

“It was just strictly football,” Melvin Gordon said. “Anybody could go to his office, and he was like, ‘Hey, if you want to learn extra plays, you want to go over this, you want to go over that?’”

The Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach and the focus was on building a player-friendly offense, which led to Hackett signing off on plays presented to him by Wilson.

In fact, the Broncos ran the Seahawks’ no-huddle package including the quick-tempo “code words” he previously used.

“He had too much influence,” one coach said of Wilson. “And it was mainly based on what Hackett allowed him to influence.”

Some players reportedly believed Hackett and his staff struggled to sift through ideas to put together a clear and workable plan while others maintain that Wilson was just as responsible.

Wilson added some cadences in games that the offensive line reportedly hadn’t practiced during the week and leaders on the line eventually pushed back on the changes.

As the disappointing season played on, ownership approached Wilson about getting rid of his office and no longer having his support staff in the building, which he agreed to.

Chiefs

CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reports the Chiefs have explored the possibility of signing former Texans OC Pep Hamilton to their coaching staff.

Raiders

When appearing on NFL Live, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said that three other teams have connected with former Raiders QB Derek Carr in addition to the Saints and Jets.

in addition to the and According to Darlington, Carr had a “great visit” with the Jets and the organization is excited about how he could fit into their locker room.

Dianna Russini reports that Carr is seeking $35 million “plus” per year in his next contract.