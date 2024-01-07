AFC Notes: Browns, Bengals, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals QB Jake Browning says it was a bittersweet feeling coming off the field knowing they won’t be headed to the playoffs: “Man we were so close to the playoffs just sucks we are going home.” (Paul Dehner)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski spoke about how QB Joe Flacco is bringing Super Bowl experience to Cleveland as they are locked into their playoff performance beyond Week 18.

“Joe, it’s the been there, done that. I mean, he’s been to the Super Bowl, won the Super Bowl,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “He’s been in those big moments. So, I think he carries that with him. He doesn’t tell anybody that. I mean, the players know that. But in these games, when you’re in the huddle and you have a guy that you trust in those moments, I think it resonates with the offense, certainly, and probably with the team as well.”

Per Field Yates, the Browns have converted Flacco’s $75,000 incentive for beating the Bengals to a 53-man roster bonus because he is sitting out. He can still earn $3.75 million for winning in the playoffs.

Browns S Juan Thornhill was fined $12,578 for unnecessary roughness.

Stefanski said after the loss to the Bengals that DT Shelby Harris suffered a shin injury and will likely be okay. (Scott Petrak)

Steelers

Steelers RB Najee Harris commented on the team’s ability to come away with ten wins as they were able to put themselves in position to make the playoffs with a Dolphins win or a Jaguars loss or tie on Sunday.

“To get 10 wins is good for the team, but also Mike T,” Harris said, via the team website. “Just a good coach. He’s been carrying us along this whole year. I think that it really showed how resilient and how calm he always is, even when stuff looks bad. A lot of negative stuff being said, and he always just stays the same person. So, happy for Mike T and the team.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Steelers will not fire HC Mike Tomlin. However, he adds Tomlin has a lot of say in how things will play out and if he decides he wants to take a break or a change of scenery, it’s possible he could leave Pittsburgh.