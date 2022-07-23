AFC Notes: Browns, Cam Newton, Chiefs, Raiders

Browns

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there’s been “some chatter” about former Panthers QB Cam Newton possibly being an option for the Browns if/when Deshaun Watson is officially suspended by the NFL.

“There’s apparently some chatter about the possibility of the Browns adding Cam Newton, in the event that Watson isn’t available for the full season,” Florio writes. “Would Newton be an option for half of the season? Would he be the backup to Brissett or the starter?”

Chiefs

Chiefs Andy Reid spoke to reporters on Friday, telling them that he was unsure if LT Orlando Brown would report to training camp after failing to reach a deal after being franchise tagged this offseason. Reid also mentioned that LG Joe Thuney could be the one to step in at left tackle should Brown decide not to show up.

“I don’t know that. I don’t know whether he’s going to be here or not,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “If he’s here, great. And if he’s not, we move on. That’s how we’ve done it in the past. This isn’t the first time I’ve been through something like this. My thing is, we just go. Whoever the next guy is that’s gonna step in there — we know Joe Thuney can do it in a heartbeat — so, if we need to go in that direction, we can go in that direction. We’ve got some new faces in there that can also do it.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow feels that he will benefit a lot from the addition of WR Davante Adams. Renfrow notes that defenses will have to focus on Adams and TE Darren Waller, which will give him and other players more single coverage looks.

“It starts in practice, just watching him, how he works, watching how he sets people up,” Renfrow said, via PFT. “In the meeting room, talking to him [about] how he maneuvers guys, how he sees the game. And then obviously, Darren’s the same way. And just being outside with Demarcus [Robinson], and Keelan [Cole], and Mack [Hollins] — just opening the field up. When you look at a defense, they have five or six in coverage a lot of times. And so if they’re going to double one or the other, then just by math-wise, you’re going to have a little more single coverage. I think Davante, Darren [Waller], Demarcus, and all those guys are incredible players. You’re going to have to respect them. you’re going to have to put two on them at times. So it could open up some plays for me, Josh [Jacobs] — whoever is left. So, I’m excited.”