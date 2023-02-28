AFC Notes: Browns, Raiders, Josh McDaniels, Steelers

Browns

The Browns are reportedly releasing veteran S John Johnson at the start of the new league year.

Johnson tells Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he appreciated his time in Cleveland and still has his “best ball” ahead of him.

“I appreciate the Cleveland Browns for the opportunity,” Johnson said. “The city is truly one of a kind. I wish that I could’ve done more while here; however, I know that my best ball is ahead of me. I pray great things for my former teammates.”

Zac Jackson of The Athletic notes that the Browns will save $9.75 million by moving on from S John Johnson III , who has just four interceptions in the past two seasons.

Browns GM Andrew Berry on potentially restructuring QB Deshaun Watson's contract to free up cap space: "It could be on the table." (Jake Trotter)

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on TE Darren Waller: "He'll be a big part of what we're going to do going forward." (Paul Gutierrez)

McDaniels says that GM Dave Ziegler has been in contact with RB Josh Jacobs' agent this offseason: "Love for J.J. to continue being a Raider…the hope and goal is that he's here for a while." (Gutierrez)

McDaniels on adding defensive playmakers: “On defense, you either have to touch the QB or touch the ball. We need to add guys who can do that.” (Vic Tafur)

Tashan Reed reports that Raiders Marcel Reece has resigned. Senior Vice President and Chief of Staffhas resigned.

Steelers

Steelers GM Omar Khan said QB Mitchell Trubisky has been “awesome” and added that he could envision him being with the team beyond the 2023 season. (Ray Fittipaldo)

Khan feels good about the contract negotiations with CB Cameron Sutton, confirming that the two sides are negotiating. (Fittipaldo)

Khan did mention that director of football administration Cole Marcoux has assumed some duties with the salary cap and contract negotiations, yet Khan remains involved in cap management. (Fittipaldo)