AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Calais Campbell, Steelers

Browns

Browns LB Jacob Phillips knows this year is important for his career. Phillips has shown potential from the linebacker position, but injuries have so far stunted his career. He knows that when he’s healthy and on the field, he can be a difference maker.

“I know when I’m healthy, I’m on the field, everything’s going to fall into place,” Phillips said via the Akron Beacon Journal., “and I’m going to be able to show everybody in Cleveland the player I am.”

Phillips is slated to start in the middle of Cleveland’s defense as the Mike linebacker. His main competition, LB Anthony Walker Jr. has been sidelined with a groin injury since the spring.

“Being a Mike linebacker is something that I’ve always done throughout my whole life, and it’s the one job in the world that I would rather be doing than anything else,” Phillips said. “Everything that comes with it, it’s a lot. It’s more than meets the eye. It’s something that I’ve prepared for and I trained, and I’m ready for the moment if it’s there.”

Phillips made it a point to stay engaged in meetings even while he was hurt, balancing those along with rehab sessions, so he didn’t fall behind from a mental aspect while he was out.

“I don’t think I’m playing catchup,” Phillips said. “Obviously, I’m still a young player — only 23. This is year three in the system. Even though I was hurt, I didn’t stop learning. I didn’t stop studying. I didn’t stop learning the techniques that coach wants to apply to how we play. In the meeting room, I wasn’t playing [around]. I was taking notes. I was doing everything. I was gearing up to play. That way when I came back, I hadn’t taken any reps in months and months, but I was able to come in and play.” Ravens Ravens veteran DT Calais Campbell feels like he has at least one more season in his career but is unsure if he’ll continue playing after 2022. “I’m in a place right now where I’m just taking it this year. I know I’ve got this year in me,” Campbell said, via NFL.com. “I don’t know if there’s anything left after that, but I’m going to leave it all on the field, empty the tank, and when it’s all said and done, after this year, I’ll reconvene in the offseason to see where I’m at. But right now, I’m preparing like this is my last year. So, I’m going to give it everything I have.” Campbell expressed confidence in Baltimore’s defensive backs and other linemen alongside him. “Well, we’ve got a lot of pieces. … We have a lot of playmakers,” Campbell said. “It’s a deep, deep roster all over the field. Guys taking turns making plays. But it really starts with Lamar (Jackson) and then down the line I feel like our DBs, our D-line. This is a special D-line. … We have a good mix of veterans that know how to play football and win, and then young guys that are hungry and just trying to prove themselves. Just a good balance of quality, quality players all over the field.” Steelers Steelers WR Diontae Johnson‘s two-year, $36.71 million extension included a $17.5 million signing bonus, and base salaries of $1.5 million, $8 million, and $12.66 million. His base salaries in 2022 and 2023 are guaranteed. (Over The Cap)