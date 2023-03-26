AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are still interested in signing more veteran defensive linemen this offseason.

“I hear the Browns are shopping for more defensive linemen,” Pluto said. “Not high priced, but perhaps older veterans whose value has fallen as the free agent market disappears.”

Some names mentioned by Pluto who could be targets for the Browns include A’Shawn Robinson, Calais Campbell, Akiem Hicks, Matt Ioannidis, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Dawuane Smoot, Melvin Ingram, and Rasheem Green.

Houston WR Tank Dell is scheduled to have a pre-draft visit with the Browns. (Aaron Wilson)

is scheduled to have a pre-draft visit with the Browns. (Aaron Wilson) The Browns will also host Houston QB Clayton Tune for a visit. (Wilson)

Ravens

Ravens WR Nelson Agholor signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal that includes a $2.085 million signing bonus, $1.165 million guaranteed base salary, four void years and up to $3 million in incentives for playing time, catches, yards, touchdowns, and making the playoffs. (Aaron Wilson)

Steelers

Steelers G Isaac Seumalo signed a three-year, $24 million deal that includes a $6.95 million signing bonus, base salaries of $1.3 million, $7.875 million, and $6.875 million, and a $1 million roster bonus due on the third day of the 2025 league year. (Aaron Wilson)