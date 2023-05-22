AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns assistant WR coach Callie Brownson was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.

Ravens

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh thinks he and fellow OLB David Ojabo have a great opportunity to make impacts in Baltimore’s defense.

“We just want to show Baltimore a different thing that they haven’t seen necessarily,” Oweh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. “We know that there’s a real opportunity right here, a real great story coming from where we both come from, being together, starting football late, soaring and having trials, tribulations, beating that. We know the opportunity we have. We want to be those guys for Baltimore.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger told QB Kenny Pickett on his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast that he wasn’t exactly rooting for him to do well at first.

“I’ll be completely honest. And I’ll be super transparent. I’m gonna get blasted,” Roethlisberger said. “I probably shouldn’t say this. But, I mean, who cares at this point. I wouldn’t say that I wanted Kenny to necessarily fail. But when someone comes to replace you and you’re like, I still feel like I had it, I hope he doesn’t come ball out. Because then it’s like, ‘Ben who?'”

