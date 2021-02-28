AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

In addition to Buccaneers LB Lavonte David , the Browns are monitoring Bills LB Matt Milano as a potential free-agent target, per Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

and as depth in 2021. The Browns are active in discussing trades with other teams, so Cabot wouldn’t be surprised if GM Andrew Berry has checked with the Saints to see if they want to trade CB Marshon Lattimore in the final year of his deal. But she notes the Browns have CB Denzel Ward eligible for an extension this offseason and will need to budget accordingly.

Ravens

Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports that the Ravens have hired quality control assistant Matt Robinson from Maryland in a role that has yet to be determined.

Steelers

An anonymous NFL head coach tells Matt Lombardo of FanSided that he believes that Steelers’ LB Bud Dupree could be the steal of free agency this offseason, but it will obviously depend on how he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered.

“Bud Dupree is someone that is a real question mark for me,” the anonymous coach said. “If he was healthy, he’s easily the top pass-rusher hitting the open market, and teams would pay a king’s ransom to sign him. But, with him coming off a torn ACL, what exactly are you committing to? Does he want to go back to Pittsburgh? Who knows, but he’s someone that I think will wind up having to wait a while to sign.”