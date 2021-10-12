AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes other teams are still keeping tabs on whether the Browns are willing to trade LB Mack Wilson , as he has just a small role in the rotation right now.

, as he has just a small role in the rotation right now. Browns DT Andrew Billings is another depth player with a smaller role in Cleveland who could garner interest elsewhere, per Fowler.

Ravens

Ravens DL Calais Campell said he was very impressed by QB Lamar Jackson‘s performance on Monday night. Jackson was sensational, completing 86 percent of his passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns to complete a 19-point comeback win.

“Man, it’s special. He’s just scratching the surface on how good he can be,” Campbell said, via Ravens.com. “I think he’s still 24 years old. I mean, this is crazy – what he’s capable of doing. I know he’s notorious for what he can do with his legs, and I feel like he got a lot of disrespect on his arm talent, and I think a lot of people are eating their words right now.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh thought Jackson was on another level as well: “It’s one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen … And it wasn’t easy.”

thought Jackson was on another level as well: “It’s one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen … And it wasn’t easy.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams could have some interest to other teams given he’s young, cheap and has shown some explosiveness.

could have some interest to other teams given he’s young, cheap and has shown some explosiveness. Nick Underhill reports the Saints had interest in Ravens K Jake Verity but ultimately elected to sign Bears practice squad K Brian Johnson because Verity is dealing with an injury.

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said losing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is impactful: “When you talk about losing a guy like JuJu, you’re talking about multiple assuming the role in some form or fashion.” (Brooke Pryor)

said losing WR is impactful: “When you talk about losing a guy like JuJu, you’re talking about multiple assuming the role in some form or fashion.” (Brooke Pryor) Tomlin added the team is always looking for upgrades, especially after injuries: “Oftentimes, we’re looking for the best available professional. Those discussions will be had.” (Pryor)

Tomlin mentioned the team isn’t worried about offensive line chemistry when OT Zach Banner returns: “Ready is not a problem. … There’s nothing wrong with having more than 5 capable, ready men. Those are the type of problems that you want to have. I look forward to the day that we’re managing that.” (Pryor)

returns: “Ready is not a problem. … There’s nothing wrong with having more than 5 capable, ready men. Those are the type of problems that you want to have. I look forward to the day that we’re managing that.” (Pryor) Tomlin said LB Devin Bush has a groin injury and is questionable along with CB Cameron Sutton, WR James Washington and DL Carlos Davis. (Ray Fittipaldi)