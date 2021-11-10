AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns G Joel Bitonio received a three-year deal worth roughly $48 million on Wednesday. He feels grateful to earn an extension now in his eighth year in the league.

“I’ve been here for eight years now and seen a lot of ups and downs. To be part of that and for the team to have faith in me and allow me to be here for my entire career, it really means a lot. It’s special,” Bitonio said, via Andrew Gribble of the team’s official site. “You see guys switch teams a lot and go from team to team, great players in this league. I saw Joe Thomas end his career here. It’s something when you get into Year 8 and Year 9, it gets in the back of your mind where it’d be really special to be in Cleveland your whole career and try to win a championship with these guys.”

Browns GM Andrew Berry said the organization as a whole thinks incredibly highly of Bitonio and wanted to do what they could to ensure he finished his career in Cleveland.

“After last season, we decided that one of our major football priorities would be to make Joel Bitonio a Brown for the rest of his career,” said Berry. “Joel is one of our most decorated players and is the ideal personification of our ‘Tough, Smart, Accountable’ mantra. We value Joel’s high-level performance, leadership, consistency and durability.”

Bitonio still feels that he’s in the “prime of my career” and fits well into HC Kevin Stefanski and OC Brian Callahan‘s system.

“Coach Stefanski and Coach Callahan dial up the runs and the play-action off that. It fits what I do well,” Bitonio said. “I feel like I’m in the prime of my career and hopefully can keep that going for a few more years.”

Stefanski praised Bitonio’s ability to perform at a consistent level in games and practices.

“Joel Bitonio is everything you’d ever want in a football player,” Stefanski said. “We always know exactly what we are going to get from Joel every rep, every practice, every game. His consistent effort, exceptional play, and team-first mentality make him a great teammate and truly a perfect example for every player that will ever wear brown and orange for the Cleveland Browns. Handing Joel a game ball in the locker room last year when we clinched a spot in playoffs will be a career highlight for me, Joel deserved that moment because of all the hard work and effort he puts into this organization. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to coach Joel. Congrats to him and his family, this contract is so well-deserved.”

According to Field Yates, the Browns attempted to claim RB Royce Freeman off of waivers but the Texans had a higher priority.

off of waivers but the Texans had a higher priority. Stefanski confirmed that RB Kareem Hunt will not be activated from the injured reserve this week. (Jake Trotter)

will not be activated from the injured reserve this week. (Jake Trotter) Stefanski said QB Baker Mayfield (foot) was limited in Wednesday’s practice but could get more reps throughout the week: “Could be turf, could be a lot of things.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

(foot) was limited in Wednesday’s practice but could get more reps throughout the week: “Could be turf, could be a lot of things.” (Mary Kay Cabot) Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes CB Denzel Ward could be the next player to receive an extension: “Ward’s another guy along with Bitonio and Tretter that they’ve been looking at since the Summer. I’m not aware that anything is happening this week. I wouldn’t be shocked if Ward gets done sooner than later as well.” (Keith Britton)

Ravens

The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec says Ravens RB Latavius Murray (ankle) is expected to miss his third straight game on Thursday against the Dolphins. He hasn’t practiced this week.

Steelers

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger (shoulder) said his injury likely occurred in Week 2 against the Raiders or Week 3 versus Cincinnati. (Brooke Pryor)

(shoulder) said his injury likely occurred in Week 2 against the Raiders or Week 3 versus Cincinnati. (Brooke Pryor) A total of 38 NFL scouts and executives will be in attendance of Saturday’s game between the University of Pittsburgh and North Carolina, including Steelers GM Kevin Colbert. The main attraction presumably includes Pittburgh QB Kenny Pickett and North Carolina QB Sam Howell. (Johnny McGonigal)